Proud Southside resident

Editor:

A few days ago in Burns Lake, a frustrated and confounded Ministry of Forest’s official, whose home is on Vancouver Island, asked me in exasperation, “Who in the hell or what the hell is a Southsider and what makes them tick?”

I smiled, took a deep breath and thought to myself that every Southsider would answer this question a little bit differently, but all would contain common refrains like freedom, independence, self-sufficiency, compassion and solitude.

You see, a Southsider is composed of big dollops of grit and gumption and a healthy dose of compassion. They are generally fearless, painless and steady. A Southsider can be dignified when it’s called for and haywire when it’s not, all the while proud and protective of their lifestyle, the land, the ferry and each others privacy. Southsider’s don’t flock, they are like eagles and if you search, you will find them, one at a time.

So in answer to his question, I plainly told him that Southsiders don’t like to be pushed around and they damn sure don’t like their freedom to move about curtailed by in-your-face roadblocks and invisible silly beaurocratic policies. I explained that if he hung around for a couple of weeks, he would grow to admire and respect the Southsiders for what and who they are, and that he’ll want to come back to the Southside, in a gentler time, to enjoy everything the people and land have to offer.

A proud citizen of the Independent Republic of the Southside,

Mike Robertson

Previous story
Photo of BC Wildfire Service unit gets thousands of reactions on Facebook

Just Posted

Some evacuated residents south of Burns Lake allowed to return home

Regional district partially rescinds evacuation order

Wildfires may prevent some B.C. kids from heading back to school

The Ministry of Education is working with Emergency Management BC to ensure kids are safe tomorrow

Shovel Lake wildfire not expected to grow further

One of the province’s largest forest fires was hit with scattered showers overnight

Quiz: How much do you really know about Labour Day?

Take this interactive quiz to find out how much you know about labour in Canada and around the world.

Village seeks funding for water treatment plant

The cost of the plant is estimated at $4.8 million

‘Paws’ this weekend and fight animal cruelty in B.C.

The BC SPCA is centralizing its Paws for a Cause event to just six community events in B.C.

Herd of deer attack B.C. woman

This isn’t the first time deer attacks have frightened residents in the province

VIDEO: Ailing orca J50 gets 2nd dart of antibiotics by B.C. vet

‘She still looks very, very thin,’ said Dr. Martin Haulena, a Vancouver Aquarium veterinarian

Worst may be over for ‘B.C.’s worst fire season’

Cooling temps and the declining risk of dry lightning have lead to reduced fire activity.

Study concludes Canadian oilpatch rules could cut global emissions

Canada’s industry has rules that if adopted worldwide could make a big dent in global greenhouse gas emissions

Chair, knives and bottle caps: 3 anglers clean up B.C. lake by magnet fishing

Magnet fishing helps clean up B.C. waters as detectors hope to find neat gadgets and trinkets

B.C. mountain biker heads to world championships

Elliot Jamieson to race in Switzerland Sunday

Colin Kaepernick’s Nike deal prompts #justburnit reaction on social media

People are burning shoes, cutting out Nike swooshes in protest of NFL star

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users have right to buy pot, just like others

Vancouver is seeking a court injunction to shut down 50 medical pot shops that remain unlicensed

Most Read