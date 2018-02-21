School District 91 schools superintendent Eugene Marks accepting a cheque from Rio Tinto’s Lianne Olson. The $90,000 cheque will support district’s career-focused initiatives over the next three years. (School District 91 photo)

Rio Tinto aids student career prospects

Money to support existing and new initiatives

A first-ever grant from Rio Tinto will be used to support and expand School District 91’s efforts to provide career-focused programs and events for its students.

Students here and elsewhere in the district already have access to programs to spark student interest in careers and now the $90,000 from Rio Tinto, to be spread out over the next three years, will help it broaden that programming, says school district assistant superintendent Manuu Madhok.

“School District 91 has an extensive history of offering a variety of career projects over the last 15-plus years,” he said.

That list includes exposure to heavy duty mechanics, health, forest management, agriculture, general trades, firefighting and local government.

“Each of our high schools has a career counsellor that helps to create authentic learning opportunities within each of our communities,” Madhok added.

“British Columbia’s new careers curriculum spans Kindergarten to Grade 12 and so our careers department attempts to create and support careers initiatives across all these grades,” he said.

He said the district has been fortunate to have solid support from local businesses within the district to support its programs.

“It should be noted that we have partners in every one of our communities and continue to be very thankful for the opportunities that are created for our students,” Madhok continued.

One specific event organized by the school district, an entrepreneurship conference called I-Cubed which was held for the first time last fall, furthers the school district’s efforts.

“”The focus of this conference was to expose students to entrepreneurship, technology and innovation. It was very well received by our schools and by the local community and we are currently preparing for the second I-Cubed conference for the fall of 2018,” said Madhok.

Partnership support such as that provided by Rio Tinto is further leveraged by the district’s careers department, he said.

Previous story
Burns Lake Fire Department donates equipment

Just Posted

Burns Lake Fire Department donates equipment

The gear is helping fire departments in developing countries

John Rustad weighs in on electoral reform in B.C.

“Proportional representation is not the answer,” he says

Rio Tinto aids student career prospects

Money to support existing and new initiatives

BC BUDGET: New spaces a step to universal child care

Fees reduced for licensed daycare operators

BC BUDGET: NDP cracks down on speculators, hidden ownership

Foreign buyers’ tax extended to Fraser Valley, Okanagan, Vancouver Island

Initiation tournament in Burns Lake

The littlest Burns Lake Bruins hosted a tournament at the Tom Forsyth… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BC Wine Institute to take legal action against Alberta

The BC Wine Institute to seek injunction to protect B.C. wineries from Alberta wine ban

BC BUDGET: Tobacco tax hike may light up black market in smokes

NDP government adds another 56 cents per pack as of April 1

4 treatment centres to open in memory of B.C. teen who died of an overdose

A treatment centre for addictions is opening in Penticton after the first one fell through

Quesnel Soup event to crowdfund community improvement projects

Groups invited to pitch; event attendees will vote to help fund innovative community projects

Village renews emergency aid agreement with Fraser Lake

Provides ability to share resources when needed

BC Budget’s Top 10 promises the North Coast will care about

BC Ferry fare reductions, Indigenous language investments, rent support for seniors

BCHL Today: Merritt peaking at right time and Taylor signs with UNH Wildcats

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read