Rio Tinto distributes school supplies

Rio Tinto has been helping out Southside families affected by wildfires by distributing school supplies to Grassy Plans School students.

“We are very appreciative of Rio Tinto for helping our Southside families during this stressful and difficult time,” said Mike Skinner, assistant superintendent for School District 91 (Nechako Lakes). “Their generous donation of school supplies will ease the burden for parents and guardians as the new school year begins.”

Families who were not able to pick up their school supply packages at Rio Tinto’s office last week can still pick up supplies directly at the school.