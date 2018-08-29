Rio Tinto will donate $120,000

Rio Tinto will donate $100,000 to Burns Lake and District Community Foundation, a non-profit group leading emergency relief effort in Burns Lake and Lakes District communities. Rio Tinto has also contributed $20,000 to the fire relief efforts of the Cheslatta Carrier First Nation to support its response to the wildfire emergencies.

Rio Tinto Aluminium chief executive Alf Barrios said: “We are making these donations on behalf of our employees to support the many people affected by the wildfires across British Columbia.”

“Rio Tinto’s Kitimat aluminium smelter and hydroelectricity facilities have been a part of the Northern British Columbia communities for more than 60 years. We wanted to provide support to local organisations that are on the front line supporting those people impacted by the wildfires.”

“This is a stressful and challenging time for our region. We appreciate Rio Tinto’s response to our call to help. Our community’s resilience will get us through this disaster and with Rio Tinto’s support, it will assist us through our efforts in recovery,” said Bill Miller, Chair Regional District Bulkley Nechako.

