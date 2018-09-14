Seeking man wanted for murder

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is seeking public assistance to locate and arrest 27-year-old Brandon Nathan Teixeira for murder.

On Sept. 6, 2018, Brandon Teixeira was charged with first degree murder and a warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest. He remains at large and is believed to be somewhere in B.C., possibly the lower mainland. Investigators learned that Teixeira has associates in Edmonton and Calgary and urge residents there to also be on the lookout for him.

Brandon Teixeira is described as: Caucasian, 178 cm (5’10), 73 kg (161 LB), Brown eyes, Brown hair, Snake tattoo on left side of chest, Sleeve tattoo on left arm

“The IHIT continues to actively track down Brandon Teixeira as he poses a danger to the safety of the community. It is imperative that we find him and bring him before the court so that he can be held accountable for his first degree murder charge,” says Corporal Frank Jang of IHIT. “We remind the community to please call 911 immediately if you see Brandon Teixeira.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).