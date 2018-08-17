Shovel Lake fire order expanded

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an expanded Evacuation Order and an expanded Evacuation Alert on August 15, 2018 at 1530 hours for the Shovel Lake Fire.

The Evacuation Order is in effect for the following area: The Dog Creek Community west and east of Highway 27 along Cook Rd. and Kenner Rd.; and, The Echo Lake Bible Camp

**Highway 27 will remain open until safe travel is compromised.**

The following existing Evacuation Order remains: East of the center of Taltapin Lake and the Bomberger FSR to south of the Camsell FSR-Cunningham FSR Junction and Cunningham FSRMarie North FSR Junction. The west and north shore of Fraser Lake to Dog Creek Rd. and Nadleh River (as shown on the attached map).

The BC Wildfire Service has notified the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako of an Extreme Fire Behaviour Warning due to wind that is expected to occur over the next 24 hours.

Some residents have chosen not to comply with evacuation orders. Due to the Extreme Fire Behaviour Warning, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako urges all residents in areas under evacuation orders to evacuate immediately.

Previous story
Wisteria area house burned
Next story
BC Hydro to credit customers evacuated because of wildfires

Just Posted

BC Hydro to credit customers evacuated because of wildfires

And College of New Caledonia closes Fort St. James campus

Wildfire evacuees eligible for financial assistance

Urged to register at reception centres in Burns Lake, Smithers and Prince George

Wildfire update for Thursday, August 16, 2018

Shovel Lake: 68,375 hectares - yesterday 50,831 hectares The Shovel Lake wildfire… Continue reading

Southern B.C. crews respond to wildfire threat in northwestern B.C.

International firefighters also arriving

Evacuation order rescinded for Gilmore Lake Fire

Evacuation alert remains in effect

Happy birthday Boler: An anniversary gathering of the cutest campers in Winnipeg

Hundreds of the unique trailers in Winnipeg to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Manitoba invention

21% of people admit to being addicted to their phone: poll

Smartphone usage surpasses TV time in B.C. homes, a new survey suggests

RCMP pushing for evacuation order in Fort St. James

All children must leave

Tim Hortons says its China expansion will include menu with congee, matcha

Coffee chain plans to open 1,500 stores in Asia over the next decade

How to help B.C. wildfire victims

Donations being taken by many organizations, BC Hydro waiving bills

Whole city of Kimberley on an evacuation alert due to wildfires

Residents woke up Friday morning being told to get ready to leave any moment

Feds to allow charities to engage in political, but not partisan, activity

The plan is to allow charities to pursue political activities

Trump suggests Canada has been sidelined from latest NAFTA negotiations

Canadian officials have insisted they’re unfazed by being left out of the discussions

B.C. judge who cried during a victim statement to rule on recusing herself

The judge will decide if she’ll disqualify herself from sentencing a man for sexual assault

Most Read