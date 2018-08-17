Shovel Lake fire order expanded

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an expanded Evacuation Order and an expanded Evacuation Alert on August 15, 2018 at 1530 hours for the Shovel Lake Fire.

The Evacuation Order is in effect for the following area: The Dog Creek Community west and east of Highway 27 along Cook Rd. and Kenner Rd.; and, The Echo Lake Bible Camp

**Highway 27 will remain open until safe travel is compromised.**

The following existing Evacuation Order remains: East of the center of Taltapin Lake and the Bomberger FSR to south of the Camsell FSR-Cunningham FSR Junction and Cunningham FSRMarie North FSR Junction. The west and north shore of Fraser Lake to Dog Creek Rd. and Nadleh River (as shown on the attached map).

The BC Wildfire Service has notified the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako of an Extreme Fire Behaviour Warning due to wind that is expected to occur over the next 24 hours.

Some residents have chosen not to comply with evacuation orders. Due to the Extreme Fire Behaviour Warning, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako urges all residents in areas under evacuation orders to evacuate immediately.