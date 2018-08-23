Shovel Lake order partially rescind

A portion of the Evacuation Order because of the Shovel Lake fire, issued on August 16, 2018 at 0900 by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako is being rescinded and an Evacuation Alert remains in place for the following area: From the Bomberger FSR to the Stella FSR, south of Tatin Lake to Highway 16

An Evacuation Order remains in effect for: South of the Camsell FSR-Cunningham FSR Junction and Cunningham FSRMarie North FSR Junction to the north short of Fraser Lake and Tatin Lake and East of the center of Taltapin Lake to west of Dog Creek FSR