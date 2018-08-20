Southside community meeting

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako and the Northwest Fire Centre held a community meeting on the Southside, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. The meeting was held in order to bring local residents up to date on the wildfires. Approximatley 100 people were in attendance.

Dana Hicks, fire behaviour specialist said, “This situation is dire [Verdun fire]. There is so much dry pine beetle fuel that this fire is too hot, it can’t be put out while that fuel is burning, the wood is dryer then it was on the Binta fire and this is a historical drought right now. Tomorrow the fire is going to move five to seven kilometre with the winds we are expecting. There will be nothing we can do. We will be removing firefighters for their own safety.” He went on to say to the community, “For residents staying [on the Southside] be prepared – the escape routes will be minimal if the fire takes off.”

Many residents showed their frustration to the fire officials stating that the RCMP have been going around to house to house asking for dental records. “Why are they doing this asked one resident? It is just scaring people.”

Another resident asked, “Why is there heavy equipment sitting on the Southside and not being used?” A gentleman said he had four Cats sitting waiting to go to work.

Many Southside residents asked questions but in the end were unanswered.

Southside residents that could give ideas or had more questions were asked to stay after the meeting and speak with the fire specialist.

