Staying safe in Houston bear country

Burns Lake is home to both grizzly bears and black bears. Bears are extremely sensitive to human disturbance and activity. Avoiding an encounter is the best way to protect both yourself and bears.

When on a trail make noise. Don’t surprise a bear. Call, sing, clap or talk loudly especially near streams and in areas of low visibility.

Be alert. Watch for bears or their scat and tracks, any strange smells or disturbed vegetation. Be aware of wind direction and speed. Extra caution is warranted when the wind is facing you.

Stay together. Hike and bike in groups and don’t let children wander. Larger groups (4 or more) are less likely to have a negative bear encounter.

Watch your pets. Keep your dog on a leash at all times. Dogs can provoke defensive bear behaviour.

Use officially marked trails. Travel during daylight hours. Bears are most active at dawn and dusk.

Carry bear spray and know how to use it.

If you encounter a bear stay calm. If the bear sees you, talk in a low, calm voice and then regardless if it has seen you or not. Back up slowly, never turn your back on a bear, or run. Running could trigger an attack.

Do not stare at bears they will see a direct stare as a challenge. Always give bears space, make sure it has a way to get away, and that you are not blocking access to a bear’s cubs or its food.

Usually, bears charge or attack because they are feeling threatened. Use your bear spray. If you don’t have bear spray and the bear makes contact with you – roll on your stomach, cover the back of your neck, remain still and play dead, they will lose interest and leave. Do not run.

In rare cases, a bear may see a human as prey and stalk you along a trail. In these cases, try to escape into a building, car or up a tree. If you cannot escape and the bear charges, use your bear spray, lacking that, use anything at your disposal to fight off the bear (rocks, sticks, hiking poles).

Previous story
Canadian tobacco exec pushes back against vaping health concerns

Just Posted

Burns Lake participates in the 55+ Games

This year’s 55+ BC Games (previously the BC Seniors Games) had 16… Continue reading

Verdun Mountain and Nadina Lake fires 100 per cent contained

Area restriction orders in effect for several fires

Vigil for Jessica Patrick

VIDEOS: Hundreds honour a young mother who lost her life. Jessica Patrick was 18.

Staying safe in Houston bear country

Burns Lake is home to both grizzly bears and black bears. Bears… Continue reading

Burns Lake library functioning normally: board

“We are now in a good position to build on the library’s success”

B.C. RCMP turn to Const. Scarecrow to shock speeders into slowing down

New addition will watch over drivers from a Coquitlam median for first-of-its-kind pilot in Canada

Rattie nets 2 as Oilers dump Canucks in NHL pre-season tilt

Edmonton picks up 4-2 win in Vancouver

B.C. home to 1/3 of Canada’s overdose deaths in first 3 months of the year

There were 1,036 overdose deaths in the first three months of the year, with 94 per cent accidental

B.C. candidate moves from hospice care to council race

He beat terminal cancer twice and entered hospice when he decided to run for council.

Canadian tobacco exec pushes back against vaping health concerns

A warning from Interior Health about the unknown health risks of vaping is getting a partial rebuke

Ministry of Agriculture commits $300,000 to help B.C. farmers obtain land

B.C. Land Matching Program supports access to affordable farmland for young farmers

Canadian air force short 275 pilots

Attrition outpaces recruitment and training claims Air Force

Teacher suspended after physically shushing, saying ‘shut up’ to student

Grade 5 student reported feeling ‘confused and a little scared’

A B.C. society helps to reforest Crown land after wildfires

Forest Enhancement Society of BC focuses on wildfire mitigation and the reforestation

Most Read