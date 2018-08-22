Village wants province to shoulder wildfire prevention costs

Resolution to be considered by local governments next month

With the area battling some of the worst wildfires in decades, the Village of Burns Lake wants the provincial government to take more financial responsibility in measures to prevent future wildfires from threatening structures and infrastructure.

And it’s doing so through a resolution to be considered next month when delegates from local governments across the province gather at the annual Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) convention.

At issue is a provincial program called the Strategic Wildfire Prevention Initiative which is managed by the UBCM.

Through the initiative, local governments can receive money to clear away trees which, if they caught fire, could threaten structures, encourage residents to clean up their properties of fuels, train local personnel, develop efficient communications and emergency plans by local governments and generally make residents more aware of wildfire dangers.

But in its resolution, the village points out the result is “the cost, responsibility and expertise of wildfire mitigation on Crown land, areas surrounding local governments and land inside local government boundaries, being shifted onto local governments which is creating significant additional pressure on local government finances and staff resources.”

In that regard, the village wants the UBCM to “lobby the provincial and federal governments to discontinue downloading wildfire mitigation costs and responsibilities onto local governments and First Nations ….. and take responsibility for wildfire mitigation costs on Crown land and areas surrounding local governments.”

The resolution has the support of northern local governments through the North Central Local Government Association but the resolutions committee of the this year’s UBCM convention has not endorsed the village’s resolution.

The resolutions committee did note, in its resolutions book prepared for this year’s convention, there’s a plan afoot to develop a “community-focused funding model” for wildfire mitigation but did not provide any further details.

In its preparation of the resolution, the village indicated current wildfire trends are increasing thanks to climate change and trees killed by the mountain pine beetle making them more vulnerable to fire.

As well as threats to communities and infrastructure, the village notes there are now losses to natural resources, chiefly merchantable timber.

That latter is considered important, particularly for the area’s mid-term timber supply and resulting impact on the local sawmill industry.

Previous story
Some residents south of Burns Lake refuse to evacuate
Next story
Chief Leween disappointed by premier not landing in Burns Lake

Just Posted

Sawmill workers vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike

But company, union working on more negotiating dates

Local governments across B.C. to enter passenger service debate

Delegates at annual convention expected to debate special resolution

Library staff resignations prompt call for probe

Special meeting wanted to explain situation

Partial order and alert rescind

A partial Evacuation Order and Evacuation Alert rescind has been issued by… Continue reading

Telus lending phones to Burns Lake evacuees

They can be picked up at Carey’s Positive Electronics

VIDEO: Hawaii residents prepare for Hurricane Lane

Storm had weakened to Category 4, but winds can still cause catastrophic damage

Mayor defends water tower tree planting

Less maintenance cited

B.C. team’s Little League World Series run is over after loss to Puerto Rico

Playing as Team Canada, plucky Surrey squad will return home with fond memories of Williamsport trip

Wildfire information meeting held

Approximately 300 people attended

B.C. hiker survives fall from cliff

SAR helicopter team finds woman clinging to small ledge 300-feet down

Village wants province to shoulder wildfire prevention costs

Resolution to be considered by local governments next month

Montreal gets $1.2B federal loan for electric rail

Money comes from financing agency created last year as an infrastructure bank for major projects

B.C. wildfire smoke hazard temporary, most don’t need masks

Provincial Health Officer says staying indoors best strategy

Sask. teacher shot in face won’t get more compensation

The substitute teacher from La Loche is not entitled to compensation payments for pain and suffering: ombudsman

Most Read