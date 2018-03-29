Wanted: Prince George property crime offenders

The Prince George RCMP are asking the public’s help in locating these property related offenders wanted on outstanding warrants and believed to be in the Prince George area.

If you have any information about any of these persons wanted in British Columbia and possibly in the Prince George area, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only).

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, seizure of illicit drugs or recovery of stolen property, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

 

Previous story
B.C.-born professor celebrated as mathematical ‘visionary’

Just Posted

DFO opens dialogue with MP

Nathan Cullen concerned over public tensions as fisheries plan hashed out

Tchesinkut Lake camp under review

Construction of the camp, which would house hundreds of pipeline workers, needs approval from regional district.

Musical Mounties in Burns Lake this summer

Tradition rooted in British cavalry drills

Editorial: TransCanada must cooperate with regional district

If TransCanada goes forward with its controversial plan to run a liquefied… Continue reading

Burns Lake library feels squeezed

B.C. should launch task force into rural library funding: Schienbein

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Gruesome photos of damage following break-in at B.C. school

Several classrooms suffer heavy damage following vandalism

Women’s hockey introduced for first time in 2018 B.C. 55+ Games

Cranbrook leads the way in making the inclusion of women’s hockey happen

Ancient B.C. footprints confirmed as earliest known in North America

The prints, found on an island on the province’s central coast, are pegged at 13,000 years old

Malala Yousafzai returns to Pakistan for first time since she was shot by Taliban

Nobel Peace Prize winner says she will continue fight for girls’ education

Case of slain Victoria sisters heading straight to Supreme Court

Direct indictment means father accused of filicide likely to face judge and jury

Pokemon Go class-action lawsuit in Alberta dropped

Woman had complained that players were crawling over her fence and into her yard

Most people in B.C. say landlords should be able to reject tenants with pets: poll

Survey finds 63 per cent of Canadians side with landlords’ right to refuse rent to pet owners

Most Read