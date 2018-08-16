College of New Caledonia camp cook instructor Leon Leween, left, with provincial finance minister Carole James who visited the wildfire reception centre at the college campus in Burns Lake this week. Leween, who has been leading a team of college students in preparing lunches for the centre, himself became an evacuee because of wildfires this week. (College of New Caledonia)

Wildfire evacuees eligible for financial assistance

Urged to register at reception centres in Burns Lake, Smithers and Prince George

Smithers mayor Taylor Bachrach is in Burns Lake today, lending a hand where he can and providing vital information to the large number of evacuees driven from their homes by the wildfires.

Reception centres have been set up not only in Burns Lake but in Smithers and Prince George to deal with several thousand people needing temporary assistance.

Evacuees should go to a reception centre closest to them, explained Bachrach.

In Burns Lake the reception centre is at College of New Caledonia, 545 Highway 16 West, Burns Lake, 9 am – 4 pm.

Those travelling to Prince George to find accommodation because available rooms in Burns Lake have filled up, should go to the back entrance of the CN Centre in Prince George, 100-2187 Ospika BLVD., 8am-6pm. After hours please refer to the sign on the door of the reception centre for available accommodations and further instruction.

In Smithers residents can go to Smithers Christian Reformed Church, 4035 Walnut Drive and in Fraser Lake residents should go to the Village of Fraser Lake Office, 210 Carrier Crescent from 9:00am – 4:00pm.

“Evacuees can expect $30 a day per person for billeting costs. An additional $10 will be given for an extra adult or youth and then $5 per child,” said Bachrach.

“For food allowance there are two choices you can have a voucher $22.50 per day per person to purchase groceries or a voucher for restaurants, $10 for breakfast, $13 for lunch and $22 for dinner per day per person.”

Businesses accepting vouchers will be reimbursed through the provincial government.

Bachrach said he came to Burns Lake in response to an invitation from Bulkley-Nechako regional district chair Bill Miller.

“Bill Miller, chair of the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako asked me to come and lend a hand, so I did, we all stick together when in need of help and I am doing whatever I can to help,” said Bachrach.

