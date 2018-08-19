Wildfire update for Aug. 19, 2018

Shovel Lake Fire. 85,744 hectares (estimated)

The Shovel Lake fire remains active. In the southeast corner in the vicinity of the Nadleh Whut’en community, crews and bucketing helicopters are hard at work.

Crews along the south perimeter of the fire conducted a successful planned ignition today, creating an approximately six kilometre fuel free from Stern Lake to Ormond Creek. This will reinforce the containment line that has been put in place along the PNG pipeline and help stop the fire growth south towards the north shore of Fraser Lake by removing fuel within the fire perimeter to eliminate the chance of re-burn and fire spotting potential.

This planned ignition was also supported by water skimming aircraft off of Fraser Lake, airtankers dropping fire retardant, and bucketing helicopters. Structural firefighters and structural protection specialists were on the Stella Road area to protect structures as a proactive measure during the burn-off.

This operation was highly visible from the surrounding areas, and continues to have personnel on site overnight in the form of structural firefighting task forces running a night shift. Night crews will be assigned across active parts of the fire tonight to keep communities and structures safe.

Heavy equipment continues to work along the east side of the fire on the Sutherland FSR and Barlow FSR as an equipment strike team. The east side of the fire remained active today and did cross over the Settlement Road and moved through some heavy timber and into a field, moving under the burn scar from last year. Heavy equipment and crews worked to tie this back in to the perimeter.

Structural Protection Specialists are engaged with structural firefighters and equipment from the Office of the Fire Commissioner in order to assess and protect structures as needed on the north shore of Fraser Lake, Nadleh Whut’en and out to the Echo Lake and Dog Creek areas. The structural crews are running day and night shifts to ensure public safety and protect structures.

While the BC Wildfire Service appreciates the support from the local communities, we are unable to accept or facilitate donations at the Fraser Lake fire camp. Instead please consider donating to groups supporting wildfire evacuees in affected areas.

Evacuation Order is in effect.

Nadina Lake 72,172 hectares (estimated)

Information received from the field is that the fire was active overnight. The fire on the north flank, has moved to the 5 kilometre mark on the West Francis. South of Francois Lake the fire has moved just west of West Francois Lake Road on the north end from the lake to the 5 kilometre mark to the 16 kilometre mark and on the south it has cut off Carroll Road east of Wasp Lake. The Carroll Road has been breached.

A guard is being planned from Old Issac Trail to Moose Pit, keeping it on top of the ridge towards Verdun as a result of last night’s activity.

There are 46 firefighters and 60 pieces of heavy equipment on this year. In addition,there are 355 persons assigned to this fire including: 17 helicopters, and 114 pieces of heavy equipment are shared amongst all fires that comprise the Babine complex and will be utilized according to areas of highest risk, life and property being the number one priority.

There are now a total of 23 fire trucks and tenders with 71 crew people from various parts of the province working on structural protection.

Evacuation Order is in effect.

Island Lake Wildfire 17,291 hectares (estimated)

The Island Lake fire is active, with noticeable smoke coming off of the incident. The fire grew to the south of Anzus Lake today. Crews and heavy equipment are continuing to work off the 238 Road to build a fuel free containment line in order to halt the fire’s progression to the east, and today conducted some planned ignitions to support the development of anchor points and containment lines.

Heavy equipment were out last night to build a guard. Crews continue their work today to tie the fire into the former Binta Fire burn scar from 2010. Crews are continuing to build guard in the east and on the 200 Road and are monitoring values for structural protection in the area and on the lakeshore. An additional 40 firefighters were assigned to the fire yesterday.

The weather is anticipated to be warm and dry tomorrow, with winds alternating from the east and the north up to 15 km/hr.

Evacuation Order is in effect

Gilmore Lake Wildfire 216 hectares (estimated)

This fire is 100 per cent contained with 75 firefighters and 13 pieces of heavy equipment committed.

Fire is still burning particularly in a gully within the perimeter towards the north flank. The fire has been withstanding the winds. A heavy and a medium helicopter were used to support crews with bucketing on the fire yesterday.

When the evacuation order was lifted there were numerous people driving into the affected area to see damages and the condition of the area so an Area Restriction has been put in place so that residents can return to their homes unimpeded.

Verdun Mountain 14,711 hectares (estimated)

The east finger of the fire has grown to approximately 4 kilometers west of Sather Lake. On the northern side of the finger, the fire has reached Llgitiyuz Lake. On the south flank the fire has reached Skins Lake, Castor Lake, Cheslatta, and has crossed the Dog Creek Road.

Structural Protection is being applied to the Verdun Lookout area and was active in Grassy Plains and south of

Evacuation Order is in effect.