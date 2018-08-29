Wilf Adam meets up with Trudeau

Former Lake Babine Nation chief, Wild Adam, may not be Lake Babine Nation’s chief any more but he is still stepping up to the plate forhis community. Last week Adam made the trek down to Prince George to meet up with Prime Minster Justin Trudeau to give him an update on the Burns Lake fires and emphasized to the Prime Minister the lack of communications and slow reactions of resources to the area. (Submitted photo)
