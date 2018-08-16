Wisteria area house burned

A family in the Wistaria area, Southside of Burns Lake, is now left homeless as their house has become a victim of the wildfire. The family, who would like to remain anonymous left their house when the evacuation order was given taking with them would they could. Only to find out a day later their house is now been burned down.(Submitted photo)

Wildfire update for Thursday, August 16, 2018

Most Read