The Burns Lake Snowmobile Club held their annual 2018 Cold Smoke races Feb. 17, 2018. Racers competed for the big pot of $2750 in cash prizes. Although it was a cold and windy day and amount of spectators were slightly down, it didn’t stop the 24 racers who came from all over to race that day. Brian Imus won the king class, stay tuned for more results in next week’s issue of Lakes District News. (Andrea Curry photos)