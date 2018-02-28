Burns Lake senior boys AA basketball zones

Last week the Lakes District Secondary School senior boys held a AA basketball zones tournament. The results are as follows: First: DP Todd Secondary, Second: Dawson Creek Secondary, Third: Lakes District Secondary, Fourth: Nechako Valley, Fifth: Kelly Road

MVP: Cameron Sale (DP Todd), Top Defensive: Tucker McLeod (Dawson Creek)

Fistr team all star: Ray Dhillon (DP Todd), Holden Black (DP Todd), Saagir Shergid (DP Todd), Kai Sterling (Dawson Creek), Avery Wilson (LDSS)

Second team all star: Mike Schwab (DP Todd), Tanner Groves (Dawson Creek), Spencer Brown (LDSS), Logan Thompson (LDSS), Will Pippie (NVSS) Most Sportsmanlike Team: Dawson Creek