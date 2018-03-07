Burns Lake therapist keeps women’s hockey team at the ready at Winter Olympics

From Burns Lake, Heather Corliss has been kept busy working a a therapist with the Canadian women’s hockey team at the Winter Olympics in South Korea. Contributed photo.

What happens off the ice is often just as important as the action during a hockey game itself and that’s no exception with the role that Heather Corliss from Burns Lake has been playing at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

One of the therpists assigned to the Canadian women’s hockey team, Corlisss has played a key role in keeping players healthy and ready as the team pursued a gold medal these past weeks.

“The greatest challenge we face as athletic therapists in keeping team members game ready is timelines,” explained Corliss in responding to questions posed via email by The Lakes District News last week.

“The game schedule can be tight when it come to managing injury so we have to make a treatment plan that will maximize both recovery time and benefits from tissue intervention such as massage or joint mobilizations.”

Although used to long distance travel, the journey from the team’s Calgary base to South Korea meant coping with jet lag.

“There is a 16-hour time change from Calgary where the team is centralized and so we have been here since January 25 training, practising and playing games to put us in the best position possible to perform well,” said Corliss.

While Corliss has no set work schedule, being on duty 12 to 14 hours a day isn’t unusual.

“Add in treatment times, team meetings, chaperoning athletes being drug tested etc. and the days seem to fly by. Generally speaking work days are shorter here at the Olympics than they have been during the season, so we have still had opportunities to experience a bit of what Gangneung has to offer,” Corliss said in referring to South Korean Olympics location where the team is based.

She credited the national Hockey Canada organization in preparing the team for the games.

“One thing that has been a new and enjoyable experience for me is working in the Team Canada clinic. Working along side other clinicians and Olympians from a variety of different sports has been great. Hearing their stories and seeing their success first hand has been amazing,” Corliss continued.

And if there is one word Corliss uses to describe this 2018 team it’s “unified”.

“This team has worked hard to create a strong bond both on and off the ice. They are focused on one goal together, bringing home the gold but have found many ways to be there for each other throughout,” she said.

And for those curious as to how the food is at such a large event involving thousands of people from around the world, Corliss said there are no issues.

“”The cafeteria here in the athlete’s village has a wide variety of food types and also takes into account special dietary needs like gluten free and allergies. Items are clearly marked and there is a little something for everyone. There is even a McDonald’s that is free for the athletes (and staff!) in case they want to binge after their events are over!”

Corliss joined the women’s hockey team in May 2017 and is on leave from her position as Okanagan Hockey Group’s Manager of Athletic Therapy and Medical Services, a position she has held since 2014.

Her previous national level experience includes working as an athletic therapist with the national women’s team at the World Championships, as well as with the national women’s U18 team and U22 team.

Corliss will be returning to the Okanagan Hockey Academy after taking some time off with her husband and doing some travelling.