Cold Smoke Drags results 2018

Burns Lake Cold Smoke races were held Feb17, 2018, with 24 participants. The results are as follows: Regular 700 stock 1st Meg Gorman, 2nd Ryan McCray. Regular 800 stock 1st Matt McCray, 2nd Ryan McCray, 3rd Brendan Alec. Regular 900 stock 1st Richard Brown, 2nd Ryan McCray, 3rd Tyson Garrett. Regular 600 improved 1st Dwayne Etzerza, 2nd Ryan McCray, 3rd Meg Gorman. Regular 700 improved 1st Ryan McCray, 2nd Meg Gorman, 3rd Dwayne Etzerza. Regular 800 improved 1st Mike Payne, 2nd Ryan Urness, 3rd Bret Johnson. Regular 900 improved 1st Mike Payne, 2nd Scott Urness, 3rd Ryan Urness. Regular 600 modified 1st Dwayne Etzerza, 2nd Matt McCray, 3rd Mathew Havery. Regular 700 modified 1st Kurt Havery, 2nd Ryan McCray, 3rd Mathew Havery. Regular 800 modified 1st Ryan Urness, 2nd Mike Payne, 3rd Bret Johnson. Regular 900 modified 1st Matt McCray, 2nd Bret Johnson, 3rd Scott Urness. Open 1st Brian Imus, 2nd Matt McCray, 3rd Logan Beedle. King class 1st Brian Imus, 2nd Matt McCray, 3rd Marco Punis.
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us