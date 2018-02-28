Emily Dickson joins prestigious athletic clubs in Canada

Emily Dickson, 20, Burns Lake native and rising star in Olympic Biathlon was named one of 55 young Canadian athletes from both summer and winter sports selected by Petro-Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee to receive Fuelling Athletes and Coaching Excellence (FACE) program grant. These athletes and their coaches are awarded a $10,000 FACE grant to help them with their journey ($5,000 directly to the athlete and $5,000 to their coach). FACE grants are often used for training, equipment and travel expenses.

Past recipients include Olympic and Paralympic medallists Patrick Chan, Hayley Wickenheiser, Rosie MacLennan, Mark Tewksbury, Kaitlyn Lawes, Marielle Thompson Mac Marcoux (GOLD, Para alpine skiing) and Nicholas Gill.

At the most recent Biathlon Canada national team trials Dickson finished 10th (the second-highest finishing junior-aged Canadian). Dickson, who is building towards the 2020 and 2024 Olympics, is coached by Kathy Davies.

Developed by Petro-Canada, the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee and facilitated by their national sport partners, the FACE program supports up-and-coming athletes when they need it most: when they are striving to represent Canada at the Olympic or Paralympic Games, but don’t yet qualify for government funding. Recipients are selected based on potential. The funding is courtesy of Petro Canada.