Little skiers

These two little skiers had a great day at the Omineca Ski Club during a school outing. (Laura Blackwell photo)

These two little skiers had a great day at the Omineca Ski Club during a school outing.

(Laura Blackwell photo)

Previous story
Canadians place second in first heat of two-man bobsleigh
Next story
Burns Lake Cold Smoke 2018

Just Posted

Greyhound cleared to end routes in northern B.C., Vancouver Island

Company says nine routes have dropped 30% in ridership in last five years

Burns Lake Fire Department donates equipment

The gear is helping fire departments in developing countries

John Rustad weighs in on electoral reform in B.C.

“Proportional representation is not the answer,” he says

Rio Tinto aids student career prospects

Money to support existing and new initiatives

BC BUDGET: New spaces a step to universal child care

Fees reduced for licensed daycare operators

Initiation tournament in Burns Lake

The littlest Burns Lake Bruins hosted a tournament at the Tom Forsyth… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

IIO: Kamloops RCMP did not have to report shooting

The IIO is not investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Kamloops in 2017

No smoke alarm, faulty cord contributed to fatal B.C. fire

Faulty electric cord and power source connected to space heater believed to have caused flames

Walmart partners online grocery service to bring Vancouver home delivery

Move expands upon similar efforts announced last November to grow home delivery service

BC Wine Institute to take legal action against Alberta

The BC Wine Institute to seek injunction to protect B.C. wineries from Alberta wine ban

BC BUDGET: Tobacco tax hike may light up black market in smokes

NDP government adds another 56 cents per pack as of April 1

4 treatment centres to open in memory of B.C. teen who died of an overdose

A treatment centre for addictions is opening in Penticton after the first one fell through

Quesnel Soup event to crowdfund community improvement projects

Groups invited to pitch; event attendees will vote to help fund innovative community projects

Most Read

  • Agony of defeat

    This spectacular photo was taken by Michael Riis-Christianson at the Biathlon BC…

  • Sliding fun

    These enthusiastic sliding friends had a great day sliding down a hill…

  • Biathlon power

    On Feb, 17 and 18 the Omineca Ski Club held the Biathlon…

  • Little skiers

    These two little skiers had a great day at the Omineca Ski…

  • Burns Lake Cold Smoke 2018

    The Burns Lake Snowmobile Club held their annual 2018 Cold Smoke races…