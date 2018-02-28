Omineca Ski Club Northern Cup results

Omineca Ski Club welcomed 70 athletes from across the province for a weekend of biathlon competition on Feb. 17 and 18 when they hosted BC Cup #3. While the weather supplied a few challenges like blustery winds that affected shooting on Saturday and cold weather delay on Sunday morning, in the end the brilliant sunshine and blue skies showed off the best that Burns Lake can offer – even the infamous Sasquatch put in an appearance. With over 70 volunteers from the club and the community, the races were a great success.

Results for Omineca skiers

Saturday sprint: midget 2km Ewan Hawes 4th. Juvenile 3km Julia Hamp 6th. Junior girls 4.5km Adrienne Bender 3rd, Nicole Hamp 5th. Senior boys 6km Cole Bender 2nd. Recreational 1 – 4.5km Randy Hamp 1st, recreational 2 – 3km Agathe Bernard 7th.

Sunday pursuit: midget 2km Ewan Hawes 4th, juvenile 3km Julia Hamp 7th, junior girls 6km Adrienne Bender 2nd, Nicole Hamp 3rd, recreational 1 6km Randy Hamp 1st.

