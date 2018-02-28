The sport of fat biking

Burns Lake residents Gunter Hoehne Wren Gilgan, Aidan Carroll and Lyle Phillips enjoyed a day of fat biking on Francois Lake. A fat bike is an off-road bicycle with oversized tires. It is designed for low ground pressure to allow riding on soft unstable terrain such as snow. Remember you must have at least two inches of ice to walk or go skating on or in this case fat biking. You need over four inches of ice to go snowmobiling or to have groups of people ice fishing in one spot. (Lyle Phillips photos)