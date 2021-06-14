Adam Simons is the Environmental Coordinator at PRPA. The Environmental Sustainability team collects and shares information related to emissions, noise, and water quality from around the Prince Rupert Gateway, to mitigate the Port’s impact on the environment and the community. (Photo: Michael Ambach)

Adam Simons is the Environmental Coordinator at PRPA. The Environmental Sustainability team collects and shares information related to emissions, noise, and water quality from around the Prince Rupert Gateway, to mitigate the Port’s impact on the environment and the community. (Photo: Michael Ambach)

Air and water quality at the Port measured around-the-clock

Port Authority is eyes and ears along the coast tracking conditions above ground and underwater

Preserving and maintaining a high standard of air and water quality around the Port of Prince Rupert is a complex effort, that starts with extensive monitoring. The Environmental Sustainability team at the Prince Rupert Port Authority is constantly collecting data related to emissions, noise, and water quality from around the Prince Rupert Gateway, to mitigate the Port’s impact on the environment and the community.

Adam Simons is the Environmental Coordinator at PRPA, who helps ensure that flow of information is accurate and consistent. His role includes operating PRPA’s monitoring stations and equipment, installed at several locations around the Prince Rupert area. Much of the real-time data collected from those instruments is available to the public 24/7, in easy-to-read graphs on the Port’s website.

“The Prince Rupert Port Authority’s monitoring efforts are a key part of its commitment to understanding and mitigating the Port’s impact on the community, and publicly sharing the information helps us build trust and demonstrate to community members that we take our responsibility seriously,” said Simons.

Tracking trends and identifying areas of concern

The information gathered at PRPA’s two air monitoring stations, at Westview and Fairview Terminals, helps establish baselines for air quality, through the measurement of nitrogen oxides, sulphur dioxide, and tropospheric ozone. Similarly, PRPA helps maintain the integrity of the marine environment through water testing in several ways. Water quality is tracked in real-time at two installations on Digby Island and at Atlin Terminal. The equipment, which is managed by PRPA partners Ocean Networks Canada, measures a range of data, including turbidity, temperature, salinity and more.

“PRPA’s Environmental team also regularly collects water samples from different locations around the region. All this data helps scientists track changes over time and identify areas of concern,” said Simons.

The extensive environmental work that Simons’ team does not only helps support transparency and keep the public informed, but it also plays a crucial role in guiding PRPA’s environmental management and future development, ensuring it’s done in a safe, environmentally sound, and economical manner. As a long-time Prince Rupert resident, contributing to this effort and evolution for the Port is a source of pride for Simons.

“I’ve been raising my family here for five years now, and it is reassuring to know that while the port grows and we get to experience the economic and social benefits that growth brings to the community, the local environment is actively being monitored and preserved for my kids and future generations to enjoy.”

You can learn more about PRPA’s environmental leadership and transparent engagement at rupertport.com/sustainability.

CommunityEnvironmentEnvironmental assessment

Previous story
Win Adventures to the Filming Location of the HISTORY Channel’s “Alone” Season 8!

Just Posted

Lakes District Hospital and Health Centre opened in February 2015. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Lack of maternity program, still a problem in Burns Lake

Community members continue to shuttle to far away locations

The adult Cooper’s Hawk was spotted in Burns Lake last month. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
What to do when you see a bird band or a banded bird?

Here are some answers this Cooper’s Hawk in Burns Lake lead us to

The chamber recently got a picnic bench made and will be adding a few more to the collection for visitors and Burns Lakers to enjoy. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake’s community market gets the official farmer’s market status

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce’s community market is now… Continue reading

Barb Wilson donning the Purple Hope quilt made by Jenny Pirie for ALS awareness. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake local’s quilt to raise ALS awareness and funds

Locals to Walk to End ALS on June 19

DLES' Le Trois Petits Cochons presentation. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
French play at Decker Lake Elementary School

On May 25, Grade 4-5 students of the Decker Lake Elementary School… Continue reading

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a plenary session at the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, England on Friday June 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada donating 13M surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to poor countries

Trudeau says the government will pay for 87 million shots to be distributed to poor countries

Premier John Horgan speaks as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, right, and health minister Adrian Dix look on during a press conference to update on the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan during a press conference from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. officials to provide details on Step 2 of COVID reopening plan Monday

Step 2 could allow for larger gatherings and a resumption of recreational travel

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller is seen during a news conference, Wednesday May 19, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Indigenous child-welfare battle heads to court despite calls for Ottawa to drop cases

Feds are poised to argue against two Canadian Human Rights Tribunal rulings

The Great Ogopogo Bathtub Race has been held in Summerland as a fundraising event. Do you know which Canadian city introduced this sport? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: A summer’s day at the water

How much do you know about boats, lakes and water?

Two-year-old Ivy McLeod laughs while playing with Lucky the puppy outside their Chilliwack home on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: B.C. family finds ‘perfect’ puppy with limb difference for 2-year-old Ivy

Ivy has special bond with Lucky the puppy who was also born with limb difference

The Walmart store along Highway 16 will be removing its traditional belt checkout lines and offering a “100 per cent self-checkout” option to customers. (Black Press File Photo)
Walmart getting rid of human cashiers at B.C. store as part of pilot project

And preparing online grocery purchase service

A million-dollar ticket was sold to an individual in Vernon from the Lotto Max draw Friday, June 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Vernon

One lucky individual holds one of 20 tickets worth $1 million from Friday’s Lotto Max draw

“65 years, I’ve carried the stories in my mind and live it every day,” says Jack Kruger. (Athena Bonneau)
‘Maybe this time they will listen’: Survivor shares stories from B.C. residential school

Jack Kruger, living in Syilx territory, wasn’t surprised by news of 215 children’s remains found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School

A logging truck carries its load down the Elaho Valley near in Squamish, B.C. in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody
Squamish Nation calls for old-growth logging moratorium in its territory

The nation says 44% of old-growth forests in its 6,900-square kilometre territory are protected while the rest remain at risk

Most Read