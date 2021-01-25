Coastal GasLink’s latest investment into the College of New Caledonia will help trades and technology students access the funds and equipment they need to launch a meaningful career.

Building a skilled legacy in Northern B.C.

Coastal GasLink is committed to creating an extraordinary legacy for local communities, long after the project is complete. Investing in skills and training to support Indigenous and local communities well into the future is a key part of this commitment.

“In an uncertain time, the best thing you can do for yourself is get an education. That’s my biggest hope, (that) potential students are going to further their education and further their own future,” said Dr. Chad Thompson, Vice President Academic at the College of New Caledonia.

Coastal GasLink recently renewed investments at two of Northern B.C.’s leading post-secondary institutions, the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) and the College of New Caledonia (CNC). These investments will support Indigenous and local communities to access the skills and training needed to participate in projects like Coastal GasLink and other future developments.

“On our project we have welders, equipment operators, mechanics, all sorts of trades. But we also have ones that folks don’t normally think about, such as culinary, administration, and dozens of other trades that are actually essential to support major projects like Coastal GasLink,” said Kiel Giddens, Public Affairs Manager for Coastal GasLink.

Coastal GasLink’s partnership with UNBC provides an investment of $180,000 over the next three years to support civil and environmental engineering programs, as well as funding for Indigenous students enrolled at UNBC. These scholarships help to address the needs identified by Indigenous communities for flexible financial support offered to students.

“This significant investment meets the local labour market demand for knowledge and skills in a variety of disciplines,” said UNBC Interim President Dr. Geoff Payne. “These awards allow for more students to engage in learning and research opportunities at UNBC.”

Coastal GasLink also renewed its partnership with CNC with an investment of $150,000 to support unique programs such as the Coastal GasLink Pathway to Pipeline Readiness: CNC Skills Fund Bursaries, which support trades and technology students in need. This funding will also assist in the purchasing and upgrading of equipment for trades programs at five CNC campuses including Prince George, Burns Lake, Vanderhoof, Fort St. James, and Mackenzie.

“The numerous ways in which Coastal GasLink’s generous donations have and will continue to benefit trades students across most of the region CNC serves are quite significant,” said CNC President Dr. Dennis Johnson. “We’re thankful to Coastal GasLink for its continued support and investment in northern B.C.’s next generation of skilled trade workers.”

Zach Pearson is launching a promising trades career at the College of New Caledonia’s Prince George campus.

Zach Pearson, a current CNC student shared that the investments “definitely make it a bit easier and financially feasible to come to school. It’s a good thing for companies to do, (and it) shows they want to try to help young people and give them that advantage to get through school.”

Whether it’s working with community groups or partnering with post-secondary institutions to help students like Zach, Coastal GasLink is committed to supporting strong and vibrant communities across the project route.

Learn more about how Coastal GasLink is continuing to support local communities by visiting CoastalGasLink.com.

