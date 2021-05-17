Nyle, a Field Supervisor with Premay, is one of the many people who helped achieve this pipe delivery milestone with zero safety incidents.

Nyle, a Field Supervisor with Premay, is one of the many people who helped achieve this pipe delivery milestone with zero safety incidents.

Coastal GasLink safely completes delivery of all pipe

For a project the scale of Coastal GasLink, delivering all 692 kilometres of pipe on time, on budget, and without a single safety incident is no small feat. That’s 450,000 tons of pipe – weighing more than three CN Towers – being transported to stockpile sites along the project’s 670-kilometre route in northern B.C.

Pipe delivery may sound easy, but it’s extremely challenging when you consider the amount of pipe, weight, coordination, and kilometres travelled,” explained Cathy Wang, Coastal GasLink’s project manager responsible for this achievement.

The distance travelled to deliver all of the pipe segments is equivalent to 137 trips around the equator. “Given that driving is one of our largest safety risks on the project, with weather constraints, rough terrain, and challenging road conditions, I’m especially proud that we completed it with no safety incidents,” said Cathy.

In recognition of this achievement, Cathy and Premay Pipeline Hauling, the Canadian company responsible for delivering the pipe to site, were both awarded TC Energy’s prestigious CEO Safety Leadership Award.

“Our team worked very hard to keep safety at the forefront of our work. Our supervisors, drivers, operators, and labourers in the field all had a hand in this accomplishment,” shared Paul Schultz, Premay’s senior vice president.

Working with Indigenous and local partners was a key to success, especially in the remote delivery locations.

“Our partnerships helped us build strong community relationships, plan the safest driving routes, and familiarize ourselves with the terrain,” added Paul.

In many ways, this feat is truly a Canadian success story. Hundreds of truck drivers and equipment operators from across Canada were part of the effort to safely move and stockpile thousands of pipe pieces. Plus, the majority of the pipe was manufactured in Canada.

Over 450,000 tons of pipe were driven 5.5 million km to 16 stockpile sites across the Coastal GasLink project route. All of them delivered without a single safety incident.

Over 450,000 tons of pipe were driven 5.5 million km to 16 stockpile sites across the Coastal GasLink project route. All of them delivered without a single safety incident.

“It’s great to be part of this work!” said Nyle Angielski, a Premay Field Supervisor, as he oversaw the last pieces of pipe to be safely delivered. “Years later when the [Coastal GasLink] project is complete, I can say I worked on this project.”

Thanks to the extraordinary work of Cathy, Nyle, and the team at Premay, Coastal GasLink is ready for an important summer construction season.

Extensive health and safety measures are in place to help protect workers, their families, and local communities. If there’s one thing this pipe delivery milestone has shown, it’s that Coastal GasLink’s commitment to creating an extraordinary legacy of safety and respect isn’t just a pipe dream. It’s a daily reality.

Learn more about this accomplishment and Coastal GasLink’s construction progress by visiting CoastalGasLink.com.

energy sector

Previous story
Invasive species: Robust monitoring essential to detection, prevention
Next story
5 reasons your career search just got easier

Just Posted

Burns Lake local Wren Gilgan, captured this Bear family after their winter snooze in the woods near the community. (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)
Bear-attractant management, a province-wide priority

Black bears awake from winter slumber

LDSS students working on creating bike racks during the metals class. (Blaine Hastings photo/Lakes District News)
LDSS students building bike racks

The Lakes District Secondary School’s (LDSS) metal class taught by Blaine Hastings… Continue reading

Vaccine. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Register on Get Vaccinated site for second dose

Health officials urging everyone, including those with first dose to register

Boil water advisory. (File photo)
Wet’suwet’en First Nation’s long-term boil water advisory lifted

The province has no long-term water advisories in place

The Lakes District Fall fair has been cancelled second time in a row. (Lakes District News file photo)
Here’s why the Lakes District Fall Fair was cancelled

The association hoping to hold the fair in 2022

(Historica Canada)
VIDEO: Heritage Minute marks 100th anniversary of work to discover insulin

Video centres on Leonard Thompson, 13, the first patient to receive successful injections for Type 1 diabetes

Kayak the humpback whale was found dead on a Haida Gwaii beach on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Marine Education and Research Society)
Kayak the humpback whale found dead on Haida Gwaii beach

Whale was estimated to be only 18 years old

Then-finance minister Kevin Falcon presents his last B.C. budget, Feb. 21, 2012. The province was emerging from the 2009-10 recession and repaying federal incentive to cancel the harmonized sales tax. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Political veteran Kevin Falcon set for second run at B.C. Liberal leadership

Social media run-up includes Dianne Watts endorsement

Conservation Service Officer Kyle Bueckert holds a gold eagle that was revived from acute rodent poisoning Monday, May 12. Photo: Submitted
‘Obviously, he’s a fighter’: Golden eagle, recovered from poisoning, back in Kootenay wild

CSO Kyle Bueckert released the eagle into the wild Thursday, May 13

A fledgling white raven was spotted near the end of Winchester Road in Coombs. (Mike Yip photo)
Legend continues as iconic white raven spotted once again on Vancouver Island

Sightings rare everywhere in world except for central Vancouver Island location

Capt. Jenn Casey died in a crash just outside of Kamloops, B.C., on May 17, 2020. (CF Snowbirds)
Snowbirds to honour Capt. Casey, who died in B.C. crash, in 2021 tour

Tour will kick off in Ontario in June before heading west

A pedestrian wearing a mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 is bundled up for the cold weather as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Snow possible in mountain passes as cold front hits southern B.C.

Much of B.C.’s southern interior will see temperatures plunge from highs of 30 C reached over the weekend

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021. Dr. Ben Chan remembers hearing the preliminary reports back in March of blood clots appearing in a handful of European recipients of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Science on COVID, VITT constantly changing: A look at how doctors keep up

While VITT can represent challenges as a novel disorder, blood clots themselves are not new

Poached trees that were taken recently on Vancouver Island in the Mount Prevost area near Cowichan, B.C. are shown on Sunday, May 10, 2021. Big trees, small trees, dead trees, softwoods and hardwoods have all become valuable targets of tree poachers in British Columbia as timber prices hit record levels. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne.
Tree poaching from public forests increasing in B.C. as lumber hits record prices

Prices for B.C. softwood lumber reached $1,600 for 1,000 board feet compared with about $300 a year ago

Most Read