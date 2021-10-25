Coastal GasLink surpasses 50 per cent completion milestone

Chief Justin Napoleon of the Saulteau First Nation shares what the project means for his community and why they’re proud to partner with Coastal GasLink.

Our project and communities have faced a number of challenges this year. Despite these setbacks, Coastal Gaslink has surpassed a 50 per cent completion milestone on our project so far, setting us up for continued success as we work towards our target completion date in 2023.

Completing more than half of the project means that 100 per cent of the 670-km route is cleared, and grading is more than 60 per cent complete. Coastal GasLink and its team have also safely installed more than 200 kilometres of pipe, a number that increases every day.

Combined with reclamation activities underway in many areas, we are well on our way to delivering our best-in-class natural gas pipeline that meets the strictest environmental and safety standards.

While these milestones speak to what we are building – together with our partners, contractors, Indigenous partners and local communities – the Coastal GasLink project is more than just numbers and stats, and pipe in the ground.

Together, we are building the foundation of an extraordinary legacy that will continue to deliver positive benefits to Indigenous and local communities, British Columbia, and the rest of Canada for decades to come.

“We’ve had a lot of project opportunities brought to us through the Coastal GasLink project, which has been supremely beneficial for our membership – and for the Nation as a whole,” said Saulteau First Nation Chief Justin Napoleon.

Coastal GasLink’s President Tracy Robinson recently toured the project right-of-way to view the incredible progress being achieved across the 670-km project corridor.

“This project is more than just pipe in the ground,” said Tracy Robinson. “It is an opportunity for our industry, our company to come together with the communities across British Columbia, including our Indigenous partners…to create something really special, something that will have a legacy long after everyone is gone.”

Coastal GasLink is celebrating a year of significant construction milestones, including more than 50 per cent project completion.

Several other critical components of the project were completed recently, including the Kitimat Meter Station and Murray River Crossing, all the while placing safety and environmental protection at the forefront of each activity.

With each pipe segment we weld, each environmental audit, and every engagement with local communities, we lay the foundation of our extraordinary legacy – a legacy that will continue to deliver positive benefits to Indigenous and local communities, British Columbia, and the rest of Canada for decades to come.

