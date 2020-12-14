All across the project route, Coastal GasLink workers have raised funds matched by TC Energy to support important services provided by local organizations.

Coastal GasLink workers give back to our local communities

In the midst of a challenging year, Coastal GasLink is proud to look back at all that we have accomplished together. While significant construction progress was made in 2020, we are especially grateful for the generous giving by our workers, and the community partners that support those most in need in our communities.

Whether it’s partnering with community groups or supporting local initiatives, Coastal GasLink’s goal is to build strong and vibrant communities along the project route. Throughout 2020, Coastal GasLink’s Build Strong community investment program has supported local communities with contributions to local initiatives such as training equipment for the Chetwynd Fire Department, a metal lathe for the Fort St. James Secondary School Trades Improvement plan, and new team gear for the Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue in Smithers.

To help further close the funding gap for local charities impacted by the pandemic, our team worked hard to fundraise and give back to local initiatives through the Empower employee giving program run by Coastal GasLink’s parent company, TC Energy.

“The Empower program empowers our workforce to not just give to local communities, but also allows their donations to be matched up to $10,000 by TC Energy,” explained Tanner Moulton, Coastal GasLink’s Public Affairs Coordinator. “The program encourages our team to go above and beyond by supporting communities at a time when it’s needed most.”

This holiday season, instead of Christmas parties, TC Energy gifted each employee $150 to give to a local organization of their choice through Empower. “The holiday parties were something people really enjoyed, but this year we get to make a larger impact on our communities to support causes we’re passionate about,” said Moulton.

The generosity of our workers is being felt all across Coastal GasLink’s 670-kilometre project route.

In Sections 1 and 2, workers raised over $16,000 for the Chetwynd Christmas Bureau Society, with another $10,000 matched through the Empower program.

The team in Sections 5, 6 and 7 was not to be outdone, raising over $34,000 with the help of Empower for organizations in neighbouring communities, such as Spirit North, the Lakes District Family Enhancement Society (The LINK), Autumn Services in Fraser Lake, and the Houston Community Services Association, among many others.

Through dedicated fundraising and with Empower’s support, Coastal GasLink team members and TC Energy donated over $150,000 to community organizations. Combined with Coastal GasLink’s Build Strong community investment initiatives, and a $100,000 donation to the United Way of Northern BC’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, communities in BC have received over $787,000 in direct funding from the project and its employees this year.

Tanner Moulton and other Coastal GasLink team members are working hard to help meet the needs of local families and organizations this holiday season.

As for Moulton, he donated his $150 to the Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation in Prince George where he lives. A focus of the organization’s mission is to champion exceptional health outcomes for northern B.C. This mission has become even more important in light of the pandemic.

“It means a lot to me and my coworkers that we get to give back to the communities that we’re a part of. We have folks doing 50/50 fundraisers, going out to safely deliver toys to young families in need, or volunteering their time to help their communities. They might seem like small actions, but collectively they’ve made 2020 an extraordinary year to look back on,” shared Moulton.

TC Energy and Coastal GasLink wishes you and your family a safe and joyful family season. Stay connected by visiting CoastalGasLink.com or by following us on social media @CoastalGasLink.

Note: Story updated as of 5pm PT, Dec. 14, 2020 to reflect additional community investments made in 2020.

