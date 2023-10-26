Cruise into adventure – Shuswap-style!

With temperatures typically in the 20s in late spring and early summer, beach time and water sports are favourite activities around Shuswap Lake. Twin Anchors Houseboats photo

Thinking of the ideal memory-making vacation, the kind you’ll be reliving with family or friends for years to come, what comes to mind?

Gorgeous scenery, blue skies and sun-kissed waters, definitely, along with that dynamic duo of recreation and relaxation. How about soaking in the sights and experiences without having to drive or unpack between stops? And the only people you need to enjoy them with are those you invite on board…

It’s time to experience the perfect houseboat vacation at one of the West Coast’s favourite destinations: Shuswap Lake.

“The lake and all there is to do here is definitely a major draw, and a fully equipped houseboat is the perfect way to enjoy it,” says Braydon Roebuck, Operations Manager from the Sicamous-based Twin Anchors Houseboats.

When to visit

While the Shuswap gets a lot of love during the height of summer, late spring and late summer both offer terrific opportunities for a sun-soaked getaway. Even better, whether you choose a three-, four- or seven-night adventure, you get to enjoy all the highlights of summer, without the crowds, Roebuck notes.

With temperatures in the 20s, beach time and water sports are favourite activities. Bring along your own gear or visit seadogboatsales.com to rent paddleboards, kayaks, Sea-doos, wakeboard boats, pontoons and more, then refuel from your adventures at the must-visit Shark Shack floating restaurant, delighting locals and visitors alike since 2008.

Pull up to shore to sip and sample at some of the Shuswap’s top wineries, enjoy a round of golf or hike to enjoy spectacular views and rushing waterfalls. Of course, you’ll also find countless other things to do in the Sicamous area or around Old Town Bay Marina.

Your floating home away from home

Twin Anchors offers 12 styles of houseboats, with options for couples to groups of 28 (thanks to Canada’s largest houseboat, the Legacy 94!). Since every vessel includes a slide, hot tub and fireplace, you can have fun in the sun, then cosy up under the stars once evening comes.

Each boat also includes a fully equipped kitchen, so all you need to bring is your food, alcohol, clothing, bedding and any personal items you require.

Plus, you’re the captain of your houseboat, meaning you decide where you want to go and what you want to do.

For the easy-to-operate Twin Anchors houseboats, no boating licence is needed – ‘captains’ simply need to be 19 years or older, hold a valid driver’s licence and undertake Twin Anchors’ complete houseboat orientation prior heading out.

You’ll even find videos on their YouTube channel, as well as virtual boat tours.

Rates are available for low, mid and high season, but for those eyeing July and August, it’s best to book early.

Your next adventure begins today

Start planning your Shuswap houseboat adventure today at twinanchors.com or call 1-800-663-4026 !

