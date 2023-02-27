Four Rivers Co-op expands to Burns Lake

New site is one of 10 purchased from Husky in central B.C.

The Four Rivers Co-operative has grown to include another commercial location, re-branding the former Husky gas bar and convenience store in Burns Lake under the Co-op banner.

“We’re really excited to be part of the Burns Lake community, and proud to be able to bring our services to the residents here,” says Allan Beiganski, CPA, CGA, General Manager at Four Rivers Co‑operative.

The change comes after Vanderhoof-based Four Rivers Co-op purchased 10 corporate-owned gas stations in central B.C., as well as fuelling contracts for an additional six Husky dealer-owned franchises.

“These sites, located in our trading area, will allow us to grow our services into existing local communities and let us expand into new areas,” Beiganski says.

With Husky converting to Co-op, co-op members can now use their memberships and begin accumulating toward their annual rebates on purchases at the new locations. However, Husky rewards and gift cards will no longer be accepted.

Anyone can buy fuel and other items at the new Co-op location, but for the 35,000 Co-Op members across the central region of the province, membership brings additional perks. Memberships don’t apply to any of the locations that still have the Husky facade, but the Burns Lake location will now be able to accept co-op membership numbers for those who purchased one under Four Rivers Co-op.

The Co-op membership is available to everyone and costs $10 – a one-time investment of a lifetime membership. The membership is sometimes misunderstood as a points system. Instead, every year a part of Four Rivers Co-op profits are returned to its members, based on how much you shop with Four Rivers and on how well their business performs. You also gain equity in their business which grows over time.

The Burns Lake site – located at 613 Highway 16 – was closed for a week before re-opening on Feb. 13 with a new look, feel, and company structure, while still retaining a large portion of management and staff.

“We’re so proud and honoured to share this announcement,” says Beiganski. “As a Co-op, we are focused on investing into communities and bringing value to our members. Adding these sites to our fuel network signals our Co-op’s commitment to growing and serving our communities for the long term.”

Beiganski adds that with Terrace, Kitimat and Burns Lake comprising one cluster of openings, a month-long grand opening is planned for all three, with unique features like giveaways, prizes and other specials..

