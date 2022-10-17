FREE Health Care Assistant Program at Discovery Community College is open to residents in Burns Lake.

FREE Health Care Assistant Program at Discovery Community College is open to residents in Burns Lake.

Free Professional Health Care Assistant career training in as little as 38 weeks

Burns Lake residents can apply to the program that begins Oct. 26

A free Health Care Assistant Program is open to residents in Burns Lake.

As a student in the Discovery Community College Health Care Assistant Diploma program, you’ll learn in a real-world environment by training on-site at residential care facilities.

Paired with small class sizes, this learn-by-doing process ensures that graduates are competent and confident with their knowledge base and clinical skills.

You’ll be prepared to work in any level of continuing care, including Home Support, Special Care Units, Assisted Living, Complex Care and Acute Care.

Your passion in helping others, paired with the hands-on training from Discovery Community College, will prepare you for a rewarding career as a Health Care Assistant in less than 10 months.

You can also take advantage of a Community Workforce Response Grant offering full tuition funding for eligible residents in British Columbia who are either unemployed or in precarious work.

It’s projected that there will be more job openings in the field of Health Care Assistants than there will be trained professionals to fill those jobs. That makes now an exciting time for new professionals receiving their training and entering this booming field.

Program Details:

The program starts Oct. 26 and includes a 38-week diploma with a six-week preceptorship, and includes specialized certification in:

  • Provincial Violence Prevention Curriculum
  • Whimis
  • Palliative care
  • Standard First Aid with CPR/ AED
  • Dementia care
  • Muscular skeletal injury prevention
  • Food Safe

See if Discovery Community College is the right fit for you. Learn more by calling at 1-877-315-5241.

Funding is provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada-British Columbia Workforce Development Agreement.

CollegeEducationHealthcare

Most Read

Just Posted

Results are expected to start flowing in after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 15, 2022. (Black Press Media graphic)
ELECTION 2022 RESULTS: Mayoral winners across British Columbia

A landslide on Sept. 1 deposited 15 to 25 million cubic metres of debris into the upper Ecstall River in northwest B.C. (Photo: SkeenaWild Conservation Trust/Facebook)
Scientist calls for better monitoring of steep slopes after landslide near Prince Rupert

Arlan Wium
Update – Missing person in Burns Lake has been found

Floodwaters cover Ray Chipeniuk’s driveway near Smithers, B.C. in this 2018 handout photo. Lawyers for the British Columbia government have agreed to pay $300,000 to settle a lawsuit by Chipeniuk and his wife whose property flooded after a third of the forest in the surrounding watershed was cut down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Ray Chipeniuk *MANDATORY CREDIT*
B.C. agrees to pay $300,000 to Smithers couple who say logging flooded their property