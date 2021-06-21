Giuliana Hauknes is on a team of Gateway Operators who monitor marine traffic in and around the Port of Prince Rupert, to help maintain the highest standards of safety and security. (Photo: Michael Ambach)

Giuliana Hauknes is on a team of Gateway Operators who monitor marine traffic in and around the Port of Prince Rupert, to help maintain the highest standards of safety and security. (Photo: Michael Ambach)

Gateway Operators monitor marine traffic and conditions 24/7

Helping vessels big and small safely navigate the Port of Prince Rupert

From fishing boats bringing in their fresh catch and kayaks bobbing on the waves of the inner harbour, to the large shipping vessels anchored further out, the waters around Prince Rupert are used for diverse activities. Who keeps track of everything coming and going, and ensures the safety and security of people, the environment and property?

When it comes to planning, monitoring and managing large vessel movements, the Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) coordinates with the Canadian Coast Guard and BC Coast Pilots from its Port Security Operations Centre (PSOC). It’s a central hub of advanced technology and trained staff, who are monitoring activity around the Prince Rupert Gateway, ensuring an effective and efficient response to any incident within PRPA’s jurisdiction.

The state-of-the-art PSOC opened in 2017, and last year PRPA created a new role that would further integrate security and marine safety operations at the facility. The Port’s new team of Gateway Operators are cross trained, rotating through different positions on both land and on the water, by working in PSOC, conducting administrative tasks, and serving with the Harbour Patrol Vessel Crew. Gateway Operator Giuliana Hauknes joined the team in 2020. Born and raised in the community, she was excited to take on a new role that supports safety for everyone that uses the harbour, whether it’s for work or recreation.

“Day and night, our team is the eyes and ears of the Port of Prince Rupert, no matter the conditions we are ready to respond,” said Hauknes. “We provide an important service to our Gateway partners and to the broader community, by putting their safety and security at the forefront. As the Port develops and expands, as a Rupertite it is reassuring to know our team has the skilled staff and high-tech tools needed to help it grow sustainably.”

Infrastructure investments to make a safe port even safer

To carry out their day-to-day operations, Gateway Operators track information using satellite and radar technology, as well as live harbour data collected from around the Prince Rupert Gateway. Much of this information, including measurements on currents, wave height, and wind speed, is available in real-time to the public on PRPA’s website. With a few clicks of a button, anyone can view readings from the three new current sensors placed at Fairview and Pembina Terminals, and in Porpoise Channel. They can also track data from two new tide sensors at those terminals, along with new wind and wave sensors in the Inner Harbour, at Flora Bank, and Triple Island.

“This information not only helps inform our efforts to maintain the highest safety standards for Port-related activity, but it also supports the other users of the Prince Rupert Harbour. Anyone who is planning a trip on the water, whether it’s a fishing or passenger vessel, can benefit from our live harbour data,” said Hauknes.

To learn more about how PRPA helps manage marine safety visit www.rupertport.com/sustainability/.

CommunityEnvironmentSecurity

Previous story
Air and water quality at the Port measured around-the-clock

Just Posted

lotto max logo
Are you the lucky winner?

A $1 million ticket was bought in Burns Lake for Friday’s Lotto… Continue reading

The 2021 Walk to End ALS took place in Burns Lake on June 19. A walk around the LDSS track and a draw for the quilt made by Jenny Pirie was organized by Ronda Payne for her friend Barb Wilson. Wilson was diagnosed with ALS in 2016. The draw raised roughly $6,300 from all across Canada, with tickets being bought from as far as Ontario. Burns Lake local won Patti Dube won the draw and the quilt. The money raised will now go to the ALS Society which in turn will be going towards more ALS research and for ALS Societies to provide support to other individuals and families living with this disease. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
VIDEO: Walk to End ALS held in Burns Lake

The 2021 Walk to End ALS took place in Burns Lake on… Continue reading

Grad 2021 parade through the village. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
VIDEO: LDSS graduation 2021 parade in Burns Lake

Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) in Burns Lake had a graduation parade… Continue reading

First farmer's market Burns Lake 2021. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Community Market 2021 begins in Burns Lake

Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce’s community market, which has received… Continue reading

Garden woodchips. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Greenhouse progress in Burns Lake

The Burns Lake Community Garden have a huge pile of woodchips, rough… Continue reading

Marco Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship during a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada to welcome 45,000 refugees this year, says immigration minister

Canada plans to increase persons admitted from 23,500 to 45,000 and expedite permanent residency applications

Vegas Golden Knights’ Nicolas Roy scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during overtime game 4 NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal action in Montreal, Sunday, June 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Roy tallies OT winner as Vegas beats Montreal 2-1 to even NHL semifinal at 2-2

Game 5 set for Tuesday in Las Vegas

FILE – Most lanes remain closed at the Peace Arch border crossing into the U.S. from Canada, where the shared border has been closed for nonessential travel in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. The restrictions at the border took effect March 21, while allowing trade and other travel deemed essential to continue. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Feds to issue update on border measures for fully vaccinated Canadians, permanent residents

Border with U.S. to remain closed to most until at least July 21

A portion of the George Road wildfire burns near Lytton, B.C. in this Friday, June 18, 2021 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC Wildfire Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Blaze near Lytton spread across steep terrain, says BC Wildfire Service

Fire began Wednesday and is suspected to be human-caused, but remains under investigation

Blair Lebsack, owner of RGE RD restaurant, poses for a portrait in the dining room, in Edmonton, Friday, June 18, 2021. Canadian restaurants are having to find ways to deal with the rising cost of food. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canadian restaurateurs grapple with rising food costs, menu prices expected to rise

Restaurants are a low margin industry, so there’s not a lot of room to work in additional costs

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Fort St. John man arrested after allegedly inviting sexual touching from children

Two children reported the incident to a trusted adult right away

Barbara Violo, pharmacist and owner of The Junction Chemist Pharmacy, draws up a dose behind vials of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines on the counter, in Toronto, Friday, June 18, 2021. An independent vaccine tracker website founded by a University of Saskatchewan student says just over 20 per cent of eligible Canadians — those 12 years old and above — are now fully vaccinated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
At least 20% of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated, 75% with one dose: data

Earlier projections for reopening at this milestone didn’t include Delta variant

This undated file photo provided by Ernie Carswell & Partners shows the home featured in the opening and closing scenes of The Brady Bunch in Los Angeles. Do you know the occupation of Mike Brady, the father in this show about a blended family? (Anthony Barcelo/Ernie Carswell & Partners via AP, File)
QUIZ: A celebration of dad on Father’s Day

How much do you know about famous fathers?

Emily Steele holds up a collage of her son, 16-year-old Elijah-Iain Beauregard who was stabbed and killed in June 2019, outside of Kelowna Law Courts on June 18. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna woman who fatally stabbed teen facing up to 1.5 years of jail time

Her jail sentence would be followed by an additional one to 1.5 years of supervision

Most Read