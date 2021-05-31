PRPA Project and Field Services Technologist Khalid Elmourci stands above Seal Cove Salt Marsh, the site of a new habitat restoration project.

PRPA Project and Field Services Technologist Khalid Elmourci stands above Seal Cove Salt Marsh, the site of a new habitat restoration project.

Seal Cove Salt Marsh project on schedule for summer opening

Restoration project creates places for wildlife to thrive and people to relax

Prince Rupert’s Seal Cove is being transformed. The neglected waterfront next to the Coast Guard and seaplane base is turning into a place where marine life can thrive, and people can learn about the environment — or just enjoy the view.

The Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) is revitalizing the Seal Cove Salt Marsh as part of a habitat restoration project that will also improve recreational waterfront access for the public.

“We are overhauling the site, rebuilding the marine riparian and intertidal areas, mudflats, and eelgrass beds to create new fish habitat, which will also attract other wildlife,” says Ken Veldman, Prince Rupert Authority’s Vice President of Public Affairs and Sustainability. “The goal is to support the regeneration, growth and sustainability of local marine life, while simultaneously offering a unique outdoor asset for our community that connects to the existing Rushbrook Trail. It’s a great example of how we can balance new economic development with win-win solutions that improve our environmental and social well-being.”

A legacy of sustainability and commitment to community

The $4 million project is fully funded and managed by PRPA on land provided by the City of Prince Rupert. Since breaking ground in February, crews from Coast Tsimshian Northern Contractors Alliance, a local First Nations joint venture, have levelled and graded the site, installed underground services, and begun restoring the mouth of a freshwater creek.

In the coming weeks, workers will begin transplanting eelgrass, collected from locations around Prince Rupert, into the newly revamped intertidal area and mudflats. They will also plant new trees and other vegetation around the shoreline, and install a new pedestrian bridge, benches, and lighting along a pathway that will encircle the marsh by utilizing the existing trestle bridge.

“These enhancements will bring new life to a part of Prince Rupert’s waterfront that’s been historically impacted by human and industrial activity,” said Veldman. “We are committed to ensuring the future of Seal Cove is cleaner, greener and more welcoming for the many species that call it home, as well as providing people with a safe place to take a stroll or sit and relax with family and friends.”

Work will continue at the site throughout June and July. PRPA expects the new landmark to be ready for the public to enjoy in mid-summer. The Seal Cove Salt Marsh is one of several habitat restoration projects funded by PRPA and it compensates for habitat impact associated with the Fairview Ridley Connector-Corridor.

To learn more about the Port’s commitment to habitat enhancement and track record of successful compensation projects visit rupertport.com/sustainability.

CommunityEnvironmentEnvironmental assessment

Previous story
Safety and sustainability go hand-in-hand in Port operations

Just Posted

Indigenous leaders and elders held a ceremony to pray for the safety of the salmon, ecosystems and cultural heritage affected by Trans Mountain’s plans to drill under the Fraser River on May 29, 2021. (Contributed)
Indigenous leaders hold ceremony for Fraser River salmon as Trans Mountain prepares to drill

“Any leak or spill at any time from the pipeline would be devastating to wild salmon” :Matriarch

Rachelle van Zanten photo/Lakes District News
Artist Rachelle van Zanten releases new single

Dedicates the latest single to her mountain bike coach

Dawn Scott holds a photo of Madison Scott at her graduation. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
What the hell happened?’ asks mother of missing woman Madison Scott

Madison (Maddy) Scott’s mother, Dawn Scott, has many questions about her daughter,… Continue reading

The money sent to the school in Uganda has helped bring 350 students to the school. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake local raises $5,800 through garage sale

The money to go to the Mackereth family and a children’s centre in Uganda

Swan reflection on Francois Lake. (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)
In-flight reflections

The weather has warmed up, lakes have thawed and birds are enjoying… Continue reading

The flag at the BC Legislature will be flown at half-mast starting on Sunday, May 30, 2021, to honour the 215 Indigenous children whose bodies were found at a former residential school near Kamloops, B.C. (BC Legislature)
Flags at federal buildings, BC Legislature lowered to honour residential school victims

The bodies of 215 Indigenous children were found at a former residential school

A man works on his laptop outside in Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Survey show only 20 per cent of workers want to return to office full-time post-COVID

Almost 60 per cent of those surveyed said they would prefer to return to the office part-time or occasionally

Abdallah Alhamadni poses for a photograph at his home in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Alhamadni has a wife and two children in Gaza. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Parents calling on Canada to evacuate children stuck in the Gaza Strip

A ceasefire ended the 11-day war that left hundreds of people dead and deteriorated Gaza’s infrastructure

FILE – The fence of Erickson Elementary School was lined with 22 orange shirts on Sept. 30 in honour of Orange Shirt Day. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)
B.C. teachers to wear orange shirts to honour children found dead at residential school

Discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children was confirmed by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation

Granfondo rider Lorne Paperny and other participants stream over the cobblestone streets in downton Penticton during the Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan cycling event. Do you know where cyclist Axel Merckx was born? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for a bicycle ride?

Put your knowledge of bikes and cycling to the test with these 10 questions

Luke Hengen with Logan, his diabetes alert dog, under his right arm. (Photo courtesy of Luke Hengen)
‘Perfect pairing’: Former B.C. man’s diabetic alert dog helps him get back to life

Luke Hengen’s confidence, sense of adventure restored by service dog Logan

Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian responded to the discovery of the remains of more than 200 Indigenous children at the former site of a Kamloops residential school Friday, May 28, 2021. (Splatsin photo)
Survivor support needed in wake of ‘unimaginable’ mass burial discovery: Splatsin chief

“It really is about you — you survived that horror, and it’s important that you get what you need,” Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian said

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Health Canada extends expiry of thousands of AstraZeneca shots by another month

A Health Canada spokesman says there are 49,000 doses across Canada that were previously set to expire Monday

Colorado has had its eye on Vancouver Giants netminder Trent Miner for some time, signing him in 2019 and putting him on the ice with the AHL Colorado Eagles for six games earlier this season. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley-based Giants goalie Trent Miner signed to NHL team

Manitoba native, recently lauded for humanitarian efforts, key in Vancouver net last three seasons

Most Read