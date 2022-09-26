Start a new career today: FREE Health Care Assistant Diploma program begins in October

Beginning October 26, program is open to applicants in Burns Lake, B.C.

FREE Health Care Assistant Program at Discovery Community College is open to residents in Burns Lake

If you’re considering opportunities for a new career, a FREE Health Care Assistant Program is open to residents in Burns Lake.

Now you can join this free training opportunity from Discovery Community College! Graduates are ready to work in any level of continuing care which includes Complex Care, Assisted Living, Home Support, Acute Care and Special Care Units.

Your compassion, patience, and interest in helping others, paired with the hands-on training from Discovery Community College, will prepare you for a rewarding career as a Health Care Assistant in less than 10 months.

Take advantage of a Community Workforce Response Grant offering full tuition funding for eligible BC Residents who are either unemployed or have precarious employment. Funding is provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada-British Columbia Workforce Development Agreement.

However, limited seats available and positions are available on a first-come, first-served basis!

Program Details:

The program starts October 26 and includes a 38 week diploma with a 6 week preceptorship, and includes specialized certification in:

Dementia care

Palliative care

Muscular skeletal injury prevention

Food Safe

Standard First Aid with CPR/ AED

Provincial Violence Prevention Curriculum

Whimis

To learn more, call 1-877-315-5241.

