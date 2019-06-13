Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Saba M. of Vancouver

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readersto learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Saba M. of Vancouver:

My parents named me Saba, which means the white pigeon of LOVE, PEACE and FREEDOM in Persian and I have taken this as the ultimate mission in my life. I have a great passion to inspire others. Miss BC is where I can become a role model, elevate my vision and raise my voice for the women under suppression and motivate them to follow their dreams.

I have studied and worked hard to achieve my dreams. I am Marketing Management PhD Candidate, MBA holder, IT Engineer, Mutual Fund Licensee, TESOL Certified and English instructor, writer and translator and I Speak Persian, English and French.

I am a Basketball Gold Medal Winner and I have the 1st rank of Carpet Weaving in Iran for 2 consecutive years. Fundraising for Emam Javad Children with disabilities, Member of Mahak society to support children with cancer and volunteer MC in Persian community are some of my volunteering activities.

I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong. I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe that tomorrow is another day, and I believe in miracles- Audrey Hepburn and this inspires me to remember my dreams and fight for them.

To vote for Saba, click here

To visit Saba’s Cops for Cancer page click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Ola L. of New Westminster
Next story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Sumaya T. of Burnaby

Just Posted

Smithers man receives two-year sentence for fatal car crash

Over a year after a fatal crash, a Smithers man has been sentenced to two years plus a day in jail.

Ultrasound for Burns Lake hospital possible, Northern Health says

Northern Health is considering the possibility of bringing ultrasound services to the… Continue reading

First Nations push for massive conservation area in northern B.C.

Includes ancestral areas of three Kaska Dena First Nations, just shy of the B.C.-Yukon border

Community targets VQO rules amid fire safety concerns

Wildfire season is upon us in northern British Columbia, and some Burns… Continue reading

Caring for Burns Lake animals

Dozens of dogs and cats were brought in to the community animal… Continue reading

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

Cities can’t block ride-hailing, transportation minister tells Surrey Board of Trade

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has indicated he doesn’t want to see ride-hailing here in this city

Nature loving passengers in for a whale of a time aboard BC Ferries

Coastal nature experts return for free talks on BC Ferries this summer

Alberta woman charged after she allegedly tried to mail puppy and kitten

Pets were stuffed into cardboard box and had stamps on their heads

Woman being pushed off Vancouver Island cliff ‘didn’t happen as reported’: RCMP

Suspects no longer being sought in May 19 incident

RCMP bust ‘drug pipeline’ between B.C. and Alberta

Police allege a man from North Vancouver coordinated the supply of drugs from B.C.

So, ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’ has reunited with his travelling pals after 50 years

B.C. man meets friends in California; group backpacked in Europe in 1969

Langley rose honouring Bette Midler not for sale in B.C.

Though Langley bred, The Divine Miss M will be used for fundraising to restore New York City

COLUMN: From obesity to allergies, outdoor play is the best medicine for children

What is this fix-all simple solution? Playing outside.

Most Read