Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Sascia S. of Langley

Sascia S. from Langley. Photo provided by Miss BC

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readerstolearn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Sascia S. from Langley:

I feel honoured to be a part of Mrs. BC because their values align with my own. I celebrate women and girls from all backgrounds. Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, and it starts from within.

My passion is to encourage youth and inspire them to pursue their dreams, no matter how small or big. I believe that when you set your mind upon a goal, you can and will achieve it!

Growing up, I loved being active, participating in volleyball, cheerleading, and track and field. I have worked in the modelling and film industry and have met such amazing young people where I encouraged them to stay positive and to pursue their dreams.

Today, I work with my husband in communications, serving our community. I enjoy many activities such as dancing, hiking and writing.

Being Danish and Bermudian, I celebrate the unique cultures that are represented here in BC. I serve on the music team at my church, and in an outreach gospel choir. Music is my passion and it fosters unity.

Each day, I strive to serve others and to be a positive role model so that we may all live in a better, more unified world.

To vote for Sascia, click here

To visit Sascia’s Cops for Cancer page click here

