3 charged in Alberta human-trafficking investigation

Three people are facing charges in connection with a human-trafficking investigation in Alberta, police say. A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team said Friday (Oct. 20) that two men and a woman have been arrested and charged after a Toronto woman was allegedly forced into working in the sex trade under the pretense of a legitimate job.

Police say the victim was recruited through social media and relocated to Grande Prairie from Toronto. Her travel to Grande Prairie was paid for, police said, but when she arrived she was forced into the sex trade and her money withheld in order to pay back the travel expenses she was fronted.

“The best advice would be to know who you’re talking to and what you’re getting yourself into. If people are offering you deals that seem too good to be true, ask questions. If they’re offering to buy you plane tickets and fly you across the country, ask for details and find out the facts. Understand what is going to be expected of you,” said Staff-Sgt. Chris Hayes of ALERT’s human-trafficking unit.

In May, the woman was able to escape and contact the Toronto Police Service. ALERT did not say how long she had been under the suspects’ control.

The suspects were arrested Sept. 19 with the help of Grande Prairie RCMP. They are from Grande Prairie, but police say they could have ties throughout the province.

Romeo Spence, 23, is charged with trafficking a persons, procuring, material benefit from trafficking a person, uttering threats and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Andre Wright, 46, is charged with trafficking a persons, procuring, uttering threats, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and possession of another person’s identity.

Hipai Bangisa, 29, is charged with trafficking a persons, procuring, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime.

All three have been released from custody, with Bangisa and Wright scheduled to appear in court Oct. 23 and Spence on Nov. 2.

Two homes were also searched and ALERT seizedcash, a truck and more than $30,000 worth of cocaine.

