Baby’s death tied to contaminated breast pump, CDC says

Federal health officials are warning parents of newborns to sterilize equipment used for both bottle- and breast-feeding after a baby died last year from a rare infection tied to a contaminated breast pump.

The infant, a premature boy, was infected with the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii, the same germ that sparked a recall and nationwide shortage of powdered infant formula last year, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Thursday.

But this baby’s infection was not caused by contaminated formula.

The child, who was hospitalized, had been fed a mix of breastmilk and liquid human milk fortifier through a tube. Genetic sequencing linked the infection to bacteria isolated from a breast pump used at home. Samples from expressed milk, a breast pump used in the hospital and the liquid human milk fortifier were all negative for the bacteria.

An investigation found that the home breast pump was cleaned in a household sink, sanitized and sometimes assembled while still moist.

Dr. Julia Haston, a CDC expert in pediatric infectious diseases, said the case underscores that cronobacter bacteria are found widely in the environment and can lead to severe and deadly infections.

“There are steps that people can take to prevent infections,” she said, including thoroughly washing, sanitizing and drying hands, equipment and all surfaces before feeding a baby.

———

By Jonel Aleccia

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BabiesBaby killedNews

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
As Tennessee, others target drag shows, many wonder: Why?
Next story
Trudeau ‘surprised’ that B.C. firm talks about selling cocaine

Just Posted

A nurse prepares a syringe of a COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Nechako Lakes MLA says poll backs an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The Clore River is once again flowing freely after Coastal GasLink finished digging a trench to contain its natural gas pipeline. (Coastal GasLink photo)
Clore River flowing over buried natural gas pipeline

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

An anonymous article titled “Treasure Hunt for Coastal Gaslink” claims sections of the Coastal GasLink pipeline were vandalized to delay construction. (Screenshot)
‘Trend of escalating violence’: Coastal GasLink decries pipeline sabotage claims on anarchist site

Pop-up banner image