CMHC President and CEO Romy Bowers speaks to reporters in Toronto, Friday, June 16, 2023. Infrastructure Canada says the Bowers is stepping down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

CMHC President and CEO Romy Bowers speaks to reporters in Toronto, Friday, June 16, 2023. Infrastructure Canada says the Bowers is stepping down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Canada housing agency head to step down, interim CEO named

Romy Bowers taking new position at International Monetary Fund

Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser says a search is underway for a new CEO of Canada’s housing agency after current leader Romy Bowers has said she’s stepping down.

Fraser says in a news release that Bowers will be leaving the role in December to take a job as director of the office of risk management at the International Monetary Fund.

Bowers took on the role as head of CMHC in April 2021. Before that, she was chief risk officer at the agency.

The government says that CMHC chief financial officer Michel Tremblay will step into the role of CEO until it can conduct an “open, transparent, and merit-based” selection process to find a replacement for Bowers.

Her departure comes as Canada’s housing affordability crisis worsens under the weight of high interest rate, inflation, and a deep mismatch between supply and demand.

The search for a new leader of the federal housing agency comes as the government works to select people for various CMHC board of director positions.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s new short-term rental regulations approved after colourful debate

CanadaHousing

Previous story
Son of Canadian hostage in Gaza: ‘Military actions don’t solve anything’

Just Posted

Members of the Gitxaala Nation, including Chief Councillor Linda Innes, front right, march to B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 3, 2023. The refusal of Justice Alan Ross to enforce UNDRIP laws is one of the decisions the First Nations is appealing. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Gitxaała First Nation appeals Supreme Court decision on mining permits

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA
Burns Lake District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards

That’s Terrace resident Gladys Radek, left, with Charity West, Cameron West and Gary West. All three are on a murdered and missing Indigenous peoples awareness walk from Prince Rupert to Prince George. On the far right is Birgitte Bartlett from Terrace. (Staff photo)
Walk raises awareness for murdered and missing Indigenous peoples

B.C. United Leader Kevin Falcon and Mayor of Houston Shane Brienen are touring together and came to Burns Lake on Oct. 19. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
Kevin Falcon stops in Burns Lake