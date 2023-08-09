A Statistics Canada sign is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Statistics Canada documents show workers who went door-to-door to collect data for the 2021 census logged hundreds of workplace injuries and at least 15 assaults by members of the public. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Census workers logged hundreds of cases of violence, harassment by public

Documents show hundreds of injuries and at least 15 cases of assault

Statistics Canada documents show workers who went door-to-door to collect data for the 2021 census logged hundreds of workplace injuries and at least 15 assaults by members of the public.

The data tables obtained by The Canadian Press under access-to-information law list 680 injury reports, including more than 280 cases of harassment or violence.

In some of the most extreme examples, data show employees were punched, threatened with firearms, spat on or sexually assaulted.

There were 137 cases of people’s dogs being aggressive or biting employees and 158 reports of slips, trips or falls.

Details pertaining to the total number of assaults and psychological injuries are redacted, as is information about any workplace fatalities.

The Canadian government collects national population data every five years, and Statistics Canada representatives are sent to visit households that are late to submit their census questionnaires.

