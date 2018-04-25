Commit to harassment-free environment or forego federal arts funding: Joly

$552,000 coming from feds for training so arts organizations build, maintain respectful workplaces

Heritage Minister Melanie Joly says cultural organizations will have to commit in writing to providing a workplace free of harassment and sexual misconduct in order to receive federal funding.

Joly says the new requirement is part of her Liberal government’s commitment to confronting sexual harassment in the wake of the worldwide MeToo and TimesUp movements.

Going forward, changes will be made to funding agreements, application forms and approval letters for any funding doled out by the Heritage Department and the Canada Council of the Arts.

All funding documents will require recipients to explicitly commit to providing a harassment-free workplace.

Any artist or organization that breaks the commitment would be subject to a review process that could result in loss of grant funding.

Joly’s department is also awarding $552,000 for training to help arts organizations build and maintain respectful workplaces. The funding will be made available to over 1,750 arts organizations.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Minister calls out misogyny, but PM says too soon to talk motive in van attack
Next story
Canadian air travel industry fears pilot flight-time limits will go too far

Just Posted

Puck patrol

Reader-contributed photo from the streets of Burns Lake

Taxes: Residential rate up, business rate down

Burns Lake snow removal budget already surpassed for 2018

Sudden heatwave could trigger flooding in Lakes District

Caution advised near waterways as temperatures soar

Sir Toby Belch — a.k.a. Caleb Oman

Actor from Burns Lake appears in Shakespeare play

Editorial: Indian Horse deserves a longer run in Burns Lake

Powerful film about the residential school experience features local talent

VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

Abbotsford man holds world record for longest duration of time of 60.5 seconds

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Cat found stuffed in box in Dumpster in northeastern B.C.

Still alive, cat was found near Dawson Creek restrained with zip ties, legs forced behind neck

Fears prompt feds to establish BBQ brush safety standards

Wire-bristle safety fears prompt Ottawa to establish BBQ brush safety standards

Don’t forget about women left to sweep up shards of glass ceiling, W7 urges G7

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau champions gender equality at the G7 he is being asked to raise the concerns of marginalized women

Canadian air travel industry fears pilot flight-time limits will go too far

Air carriers urge feds to slow down flight-time limits for sleepy pilots

Sky-high farmland prices ‘ruinous’ for B.C. agriculture: UFV ag professor

Fraser Valley-based Tom Baumann says $80K-per-acre in area threatens food security

B.C. man charged with litany of drug charges in cross-border smuggling operation

William Milton Barnes of Saanich faces multiple charges

Political heavyweights hit Washington in hunt for NAFTA deal

Officials from Prime Minister’s office, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland part of talks

Most Read