Environment Minister Catherine McKenna to push ‘plastics charter’ at G7

‘Zero-plastic’ idea to be pushed by Canadian minister

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says Canada will try to persuade its fellow G7 countries to adopt goals for plastics recycling and waste reduction.

The target would be part of what she calls a zero-plastics waste charter.

McKenna says that would mean all plastic packaging would be either reuseable, recyclable or compostable.

READ MORE: Victoria first B.C. municipality to adopt plastic bag ban

She says there’s significant momentum among governments and multinational companies to take action on plastic waste.

McKenna, who was speaking from Mexico at the World Ocean Summit, points to the European Union’s target to recycle at least half of all plastics by 2030 as the type of goal she’d like to see.

Canada is president of the G7 this year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alleged Toronto serial killer previously questioned, released by police
Next story
Requirement to say ‘Easter Bunny is real’ violated couple’s charter rights: court

Just Posted

Special prosecutor appointed in Burns Lake mayor sex assault case

Luke Strimbold has been charged with numerous sex related charges

U.S. proposed steel, aluminum tariffs leave uncertainty for B.C. site

Rio Tinto has been operating in British Columbia for over 60 years, but tariffs cause fear

Sawmill explosion fine appealed once again

Two were killed in Jan. 2012 tragedy

Burns Lake therapist keeps women’s hockey team at the ready at Winter Olympics

Team focused on gold medal repeat

Skiers in Kamloops at provincial high school championships

Trip based on excellent showings at zones

PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Most Canadians can’t name achievements of famous women: poll

Knowledge levels were next to non-existent when respondents were asked about the accomplishments

B.C. environment assessment getting an overhaul

Indigenous role to be enhanced, but not a veto, George Heyman says

B.C. para-hockey champ chases gold in PyeongChang

Northern B.C. athlete James Gemmell is focused on Paralympic podium

Online campaign encourages end of r-word

Motionball’s #NOGOODWAY aims to end the use of the r-word

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna to push ‘plastics charter’ at G7

‘Zero-plastic’ idea to be pushed by Canadian minister

Requirement to say ‘Easter Bunny is real’ violated couple’s charter rights: court

Couple argued telling children in their care the character was real violates religious beliefs

B.C. man gets 18 years for setting fire that killed wife

The couple had six children, five of whom were home at the time of the blaze

Most Read