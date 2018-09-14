Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort pleads guilty

Deal requires him to co-operate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has pleaded guilty to two federal charges as part of a co-operation deal with prosecutors.

The deal requires him to co-operate “fully and truthfully” with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

The charges against Manafort are related to his Ukrainian consulting work — not Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which is the central issue in the special counsel’s investigation.

Friday’s move gives Mueller another successful conviction while allowing Manafort to avoid facing another costly public trial.

Manafort was convicted last month of eight financial crimes in a separate trial in Virginia.

Eric Tucker, Chad Day And Michael Balsamo, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hurricane Center: Florence makes landfall in N. Carolina

Just Posted

Red Cross distributing cleanup kits south of Burns Lake

The kits are being distributed at the Grassy Plains Hall

Seeking man wanted for murder

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is seeking public assistance to locate… Continue reading

B.C. parents leery of HPV cervical cancer vaccine

Provincial registration uptake among lowest in Canada

Evacuation orders rescinded entirely south of Burns Lake

Evacuation alerts remain in effect

Evacuation order for Island Lake Fire rescinded

An area restriction order remains in place

Fashion Fridays: Fall fashion basics

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. teacher suspended for suggesting student would be a ‘good prostitute’

Peace River South teacher Gadagboe Koffie Assigbe was teaching social studies in the region

B.C.’s local politicians vote to keep fossil fuel efforts local

UBCM endorses electric cars, not writing to oil companies

Ghomeshi reflects on fallout from trial in The New York Review of Books

Essay marks the first time Ghomeshi has addressed the trial publicly

Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort pleads guilty

Deal requires him to co-operate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation

Supreme Court sides with Rogers in illegal movie downloading case

9-0 decision could end up saving Rogers and other internet providers many thousands of dollars

Crews on Haida Gwaii place booms, monitor air quality around grounded barge

Council of the Haida Nation has provided an update on efforts to assess and salvage the barge

Around the BCHL – Twitter headache for Coquitlam Express

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Dealing with smoking pot on fairways

Legalization is weeks away, how will golf courses regulate marijuana?

Most Read