Family identifies Sault shooter, says three children killed were his

Bobbie Hallaert identified as shooter in what is being called incident of intimate partner violence

The family of a man who killed four people – including three children – before turning a gun on himself has identified the shooter as Bobbie Hallaert.

Dirk Hallaert says his nephew carried out the shooting rampage that has devastated the northern Ontario city of Sault Ste. Marie this week and the family is struggling to understand what happened.

He says the three children killed were Bobbie Hallaert’s kids.

Police have called what happened a case of intimate partner violence and have not released the identities of those involved.

They have said the shooter first broke into a home on Monday night and killed a 41-year-old woman before heading to a second home and killing three children – aged six, seven and 12 – and shooting another woman, aged 45, who survived.

The 44-year-old shooter was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Chief Hugh Stevenson has said police got a domestic violence call from one of the two homes involved in the gunman’s rampage a day before the shootings took place.

Stevenson has not released further details but has said the shooter was involved in intimate partner investigations in the past.

Officers found two guns – a long gun and a handgun – at the home where the three children were found dead, police said.

Documents obtained by The Canadian Press show Hallaert was charged in December 2019 with assaulting a police officer in Sault Ste. Marie.

The documents show he received a conditional discharge and was ordered for 12 months to keep the peace, not posses any weapons, as well as participate in alcohol abuse counselling, among other conditions.

domestic violence