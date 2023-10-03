Cameron Ortis, a senior intelligence official at the RCMP, leaves the courthouse in Ottawa after being granted bail on October 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Cameron Ortis, a senior intelligence official at the RCMP, leaves the courthouse in Ottawa after being granted bail on October 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Former RCMP intelligence director pleads not guilty to disclosing secrets

Ortis was taken into custody in Ottawa in September 2019

Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP intelligence director accused of disclosing classified information, pleaded not guilty today to all charges.

The Crown says RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme and former Mountie boss Bob Paulson could be witnesses at the trial.

Ortis was taken into custody in Ottawa in September 2019 — an arrest that deeply shocked the national police force.

As the head of the RCMP’s National Intelligence Co-ordination Centre, Ortis had access to some of the country’s most closely held information.

Ortis is charged with violating the Security of Information Act by allegedly revealing secrets to three individuals and trying to do so in a fourth instance, as well as breach of trust and a computer-related offence.

A multi-week trial is getting underway in Ontario Superior Court today with the selection of a jury.

The Canadian Press

RCMP

Previous story
Pandas could be gone from America’s zoos by the end of next year
Next story
House of Commons elects Greg Fergus as next Speaker

Just Posted

Police are asking the public for information on a man found severely injured in Kitimat, Aug. 25.
Kitimat RCMP seek info on man found severely injured

Laxgalt’sap Cultural Dancers started and finished the ceremony with traditional songs. (Seth Forward/Northern View)
Nisga’a celebrate return of ancestral totem pole to their territory

Supporters gathered at Hagwilget Canyon Bridge on July 28 to demand justice for Kaylee Gunanoot, holding up protest signs bearing her name and seeking answers regarding her tragic death on the Hagwilget First Nation reserve. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
RCMP’s investigation into Kaylee Gunanoot’s death questioned by First Nations leaders

From left to right, back row: North Terrace champions Robin Gill, Pushpinder Singh, Hiren Patel, Kuldeep Singh, Rashpal Singh, Amar Singh and Jai Sharda. From left to right, front row: North Terrace Captain Sandeep Sharma, Karan Gill, Satnam Singh and Vijay Kaushik stand and squat with their trophy at the Terrace Cricket Club’s championships on Sept. 24 in Terrace. (Submitted photo)
North Terrace clinches victory in tight Terrace Cricket Club championship