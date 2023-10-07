Parts of Quebec under rainfall warning; localized flooding in Montreal

Between 40 and 70 mm of rain expected in much of the central part of the province: Environment Canada

Parts of Quebec are subject to rainfall warnings as Environment Canada forecasts some areas could receive up to 70 millimetres of additional rain between today and tomorrow.

Environment Canada meteorologist Dominic Martel reports between 50 and 60 millimetres of rain has already fallen in the Montreal area since Friday evening.

Water accumulated on several Montreal streets this morning, in some cases overflowing onto sidewalks and private property.

Environment Canada says it expects between 40 and 70 millimetres of rain in much of the central part of the province, including the Montreal area, between Saturday morning and Sunday morning.

The federal weather agency says areas of higher elevation could see as much as 100 millimetres of additional rainfall this weekend.

Between 50 and 80 millimetres of rain are expected further east, in areas along the St. Lawrence River northeast of Quebec City, between Saturday evening and Sunday evening.

The Canadian Press

