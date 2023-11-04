The Saskatchewan Party is hosting its convention in Regina today, with federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre expected to make a speech. Poilievre rises during Question Period, in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Saskatchewan Party is hosting its convention in Regina today, with federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre expected to make a speech. Poilievre rises during Question Period, in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Poilievre praises Saskatchewan Party for its role in fighting feds on carbon tax

He said his predecessor and Moe both warned Canada the tax would be a disaster

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is praising Saskatchewan’s premier and finance minister for the province’s fight against the federal government’s carbon pricing efforts.

His remarks on Premier Scott Moe’s government came today during an address to delegates at the Saskatchewan Party convention in Regina.

Poilievre said his predecessor at the helm of the federal Tories and Moe both warned Canada the tax would be a disaster, adding Saskatchewan Finance Minister Donna Harpauer pulled other provincial finance ministers together on Friday to confront their federal counterpart Chrystia Freeland about the tax during a conference call.

Freeland said the call was convened at the request of Ontario to discuss the possibility of Alberta withdrawing from the Canada Pension Plan.

But finance ministers pushed to discuss the carbon tax after the Liberals decided to pause it on home heating oil, but not other types of heating.

Moe is also speaking to party members today, and the convention will include a review of his leadership ahead of a provincial election scheduled for next year.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Poilievre wants all forms of home heating exempt from carbon price

Breaking NewsConservative Party of CanadaSaskatchewan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian mine remains untouched as Panama president signs into law a moratorium

Just Posted

Chief Priscilla Mueller, with mic, of Saik’uz First Nation, speaks at a press conference calling for more action and resources to help find two young people missing from the community west of Prince George, while family members of the missing, other leaders, sit nearby. (Carrier Sekani Child & Family Services photo)
More tears shed as plea made to find 2 more missing on B.C.’s Highway of Tears

Chelsey Quaw (Heron) has been missing from Saik’uz First Nation since Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo submitted)
Mother of missing Vanderhoof woman says she would never just take off

Chelsey Quaw (Heron) has been missing from Saik’uz First Nation since Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo submitted)
First Nation on Hwy 16 calls for action on 2 missing members

UNBC nursing student Kassandra Harrison takes Nicolas Entzminger’s blood pressure during a past Fit Fair at the College of New Caledonia Quesnel Campus. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer file photo)
Northern B.C.’s family nurse practitioner teaching gets UNBC boost