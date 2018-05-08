Police should determine gun restrictions, not politicians: Trudeau

Under pressure to restrict semi-automatic rifles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defers to police

Justin Trudeau says the police, not politicians, should be the ones to determine the restrictions placed on specific kinds of guns.

The prime minister’s comments come as wounded people and family members of those killed in the Quebec City mosque shooting urge him to outlaw military-style semi-automatic weapons.

Trudeau touts provisions of his government’s firearms bill that would restore the authority of RCMP experts to classify firearms without political influence, repealing cabinet’s authority to overrule Mountie determinations.

In a letter to Trudeau, more than 75 people express disappointment the bill does not ban semi-automatic rifles like the one carried by mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette, who killed six people and wounded many others.

Bissonnette began his January 2017 assault with a .223-calibre Small Arms VZ58 Sporter rifle, which is legal, along with two illegal 30-cartridge magazines.

The rifle jammed on the first shot, and Bissonnette then used a handgun, but the letter asks how much worse the carnage could have been had Bissonnette’s rifle been working.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province charges Alberta zoo after ice-cream-eating bear video

Just Posted

Little league baseball launched in Burns Lake

Practices are set to begin May 14

Prized bulls net awards for Southside Herefords

Ken Rose wins big with his bulls at the 81st Annual Williams Lake Show and Sale

Fastball

Photo: 15-year-old pitcher Craig Patrick Jr. picked to compete at the BC Summer Games this July.

Songs for the spirit

Photo: Mark Perry and his band performing recently at the Omineca Ski Club, along with Burns Lake’s Rachelle van Zanten.

Flood watch and high streamflow advisories for Burns Lake

Regional districts says sandbags are ready as forecasts call for rain

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Rod Brind’Amour named head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes

Campbell River, B.C. product takes helm of team he led to Stanley Cup victory in 2006

BC Rugby looks to app for better concussion tests

Organization to use mobile app to track concussion data and streamline player assessments

Police should determine gun restrictions, not politicians: Trudeau

Under pressure to restrict semi-automatic rifles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defers to police

Afghan vet alleges sexual misconduct against NDP MP Christine Moore

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to issue a statement later today

Register voters in high school: Chief Electoral Officer

Report recommends longer campaigns for snap elections

Lack of pipelines costing Canada billions: study

A new report by the Fraser Institute suggests Canada could miss out on $15.8 billion this year

Dawson City murder victim identified as man from B.C.

Kevin McGowan, 41, was killed in Dawson City April 30. His death was previous classified as suspicious

Most Read