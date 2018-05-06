Third person dies as a result of destructive wind storm in Ontario

The men were servicing trees in Milton, Ont.

The company that employed two men who were struck by a falling tree in a massive windstorm Friday says both men have now died.

The men were servicing trees in Milton, Ont., when the incident occurred on Friday afternoon, leaving a 28-year-old man dead at the scene and badly injuring another.

On Saturday afternoon, employer Miller Tree wrote on Twitter that the second man had died.

Halton Regional Police confirmed the death, adding that the man was only 18 years old.

The storm is also blamed for the death of a man in his fifties who was killed Friday in Hamilton while trying to clear a downed power line.

Meanwhile, utilities in Ontario and Quebec say they’re making progress reconnecting the hundreds of thousands of people blacked out by the storm.

Ontario’s Hydro One reported Sunday morning that approximately 100,000 customers remained in the dark, down from a peak of more than 200,000.

Toronto Hydro crews were still working to reconnect some 4,200 customers, while in Quebec the Sunday morning number was about 20,000.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump: North Korea summit plans set; drawdown not on table

Just Posted

Lakes District News nabs silver award

Story by former editor Flavio Nienow wins award

Gearing up

Photos from outdoor outfitter Woods N’ Water’s grand re-opening

CNC carpentry class helps out

Photo: The carpentry program helping local seniors by making these chair lifters.

MMA fighter heading to world championship

Tye McEntire hails from Ootsa Lake

Water is life

Photos: Students in Burns Lake raised over $1,500 for a clean drinking water charity on April 27

VIDEO: B.C. man reminds others to lock up garbage after bear gets curious

A Vancouver Island man captures video of garbage-raiding bear on his driveway

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Blue Jays beat Rays 2-1 on Colome’s wild pitch in 9th

Blue Jays take on Seattle Tuesday night

B.C. gives $2.7M boost to Alzheimer’s funding

Money will go towards First Link, which connects patients to services

B.C. VIEWS: Waiting for a secret referendum

John Horgan admits the fix is in on proportional representation

B.C. farmers’ market coupon program to get $750,000 boost

Enrolled families will get an extra $100 per summer

Family of Humboldt Broncos player says GoFundMe should be split evenly

Officials with the team have said they will establish an advisory committee

B.C. soccer club gets professional membership; can join Canadian Premier League

Clubs from B.C., as well as Halifax, Calgary, Port City, and York Region, Ont., got seal of approval

Provincial program to bring disaster planning into B.C. stores

Read-made shopping lists, displays will help British Columbians plan ahead, Jennifer Rice said

Most Read

  • Third person dies as a result of destructive wind storm in Ontario

    The men were servicing trees in Milton, Ont.