(Wikimedia Commons/Zorro2212)

California water polo coach charged with molesting 7 girls

Bahram Hojreh faces charges including sexual battery and sexual penetration by foreign object

Prosecutors say a coach has been charged with the sexual abuse of seven girls in a Southern California water polo club.

The Orange County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that Bahram Hojreh faces charges including sexual battery and sexual penetration by foreign object of a minor. It wasn’t immediately known if Hojreh has an attorney.

The charges come months after his group, the International Water Polo Club, was removed from using the pool at a military base. Police informed base officials they were investigating allegations involving sexual misconduct against the program’s director.

Hojreh touts himself as a coach for nearly a quarter-century who has “helped develop multiple Olympians.”

He serves on the board for a local chapter of USA Water Polo, the sport’s governing body in the United States.

The Associated Press

Previous story
After a drenching, Commonwealth Games open on a bright note

Just Posted

Hundreds of people in the Lakes District are struggling with poverty: community workers

“Being poor is a full-time job”

New programs to boost young entrepreneurs

Funding comes from mining company Rio Tinto

Tax levy to increase by 3.3 percent

Budget meeting set for April 16

Cheslatta Carrier Nation opens training centre

Facility to serve as education hub

Gun-seller says Bill C-71 misses the mark

Bill requires 20 years of sales records

Final leg of national missing women inquiry begins in B.C.

More than 100 people set to speak over five days at Richmond hotel

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Nurse practitioners in B.C. can now prescribe opioid substitutes

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions announced changes at UVic’s School of Nursing

Brutal winter spurs province to boost highway safety measures

The B.C. government states ensuring peoples’ safety is the top priority.

Canada is one of the biggest wasters of food: report

Every Canadian, on average, tosses away 170 kilograms of food per year

California water polo coach charged with molesting 7 girls

Bahram Hojreh faces charges including sexual battery and sexual penetration by foreign object

‘I am a survivor:’ Sexual assault victim tells court

The woman’s victim impact statement was read in an Alberta courtroom today

Straws, coffee cups targets in Vancouver’s plan to cut down on plastic trash

Plastic straws and stir sticks make up about three per cent of litter on the city’s shoreline

Speculation, foreign buyers’ taxes won’t solve B.C.’s housing crisis: economist

Expert slams the NDP government’s proposed methods to reduce demand

Most Read

  • After a drenching, Commonwealth Games open on a bright note

    Prince Charles attended the opening ceremony for the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast, Australia

  • California water polo coach charged with molesting 7 girls

    Bahram Hojreh faces charges including sexual battery and sexual penetration by foreign object